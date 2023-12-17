Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will miss the services of his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at the 2024 Australian Open. Ferrero, who is recovering from an arthroscopy on his left knee, will not be able to travel Down Under with his pupil, according to MARCA, Spain's national daily sport newspaper.

"The Murcian coach has undergone an arthroscopy on his left knee that will prevent him from traveling to the Antipodes tour and will be replaced by Samuel López," it stated.

Alcaraz has been immersed in an intense five-week pre-season training since December 8 to prepare for the Australian Open, the first Major of the season and his first official tournament in 2024.

Ferrero would resume coaching Alcaraz at the tournament level at Indian Wells, a Masters-1000 event that would be held between March 6 and 17, MARCA said.

"After a long period on crutches, his first tournament with Carlitos (Alcaraz) is expected to be the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells (March 6 to 17), where the tennis player defends his title. Ferrero, despite the intervention, does not miss any of his player's training sessions these days," it said.

Alcaraz plans to train next week with the Italian Flavio Cobolli, ranked 101 in the world, MARCA added. Antonio Martínez Cascales, another Spanish coach who had trained Ferrero, will be with Alcaraz on the South American tour in February, the paper stated.

"It will be Antonio Martínez Cascales who will be with Alcaraz on the South American tour in February with the tournaments in Buenos Aires(February 12 to 18) and Rio de Janeiro ( 19 to 25)," it said.

Alcaraz will also play Rafael Nadal in an exhibition match at Las Vegas on March 3. Billed the 'Netflix Slam', it will be broadcast on the popular OTT platform.

Carlos Alcaraz won Miami Open 2022 without Juan Carlos Ferrero by his side

Carlos Alcaraz has won tournaments without the presence of his coach Ferrero in the past. The Spaniard won the Miami Open in 2022 without Ferrero by his side. He defeated Norwegian Casper Rudd in straight sets in the final in Miami to win his first ever Masters-1000 title on the tour.

Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals 2023

The Spaniard also secured his first grass-court title at 'The Queen’s Club' this year in the absence of his coach. He defeated Australian Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the final of the tournament, which is a warm-up event to Wimbledon. Alcaraz then went on to win Wimbledon as well.

"Alcaraz will travel with his agent Alberto Molina to the exhibition on December 27 in Riyadh," MARCA said.

Ferrero has also skipped some events in the past to be with his family. Alcaraz had also played without his coach in the earlier stages of the US Open this year.