"Carlos Alcaraz moves like a footballer, the pace of a Cristiano Ronaldo mixed with the feel of a Lionel Messi" - Gary Lineker

Former England soccer star Gary Lineker has expressed his admiration of Carlos Alcaraz by highlighting the young Spaniard's footballer-like attributes on the tennis court. He likened his playing style to that of soccer legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Lineker, a former Barcelona and Tottenham player, had an illustrious career that has seen him get inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame. Since retiring from the sport, he has become a revered sports pundit.

The 62-year-old is also a well-known follower of tennis and has expressed his love for the sport on social media many times.

"Tennis is one hell of a sport! The twists and turns, and the utter brilliance of the players!" exclaims Lineker.

Following Alcaraz's quarterfinal win over Holger Rune at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Lineker took to Twitter to share his appreciation of the World No. 1. He also drew comparisons with soccer stars Ronaldo and Messi.

"What a talent, Carlos Alcaraz is. He looks and moves like a footballer, with the power and pace of a Ronaldo, mixed with the deftness of touch and feel of a Messi, but with a racket," he stated.

"Probably it is true" - Carlos Alcaraz on the rumors of his father being spotted videotaping Novak Djokovic's training sessions

Carlos Alcaraz with his father after winning the Cinch Championships in 2023.

In a press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about the rumors of his father being spotted videotaping Novak Djokovic's practice session at SW19. The Spaniard admitted it might probably be true and pointed to his passion for the sport as the probable reason behind it.

"Oh, probably it is true. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn't only watch my matches. I think he get into the club at 11 a.m., get out at 10 p.m., watching matches, watching practice from everyone. Be able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he's film the sessions," he said.

When asked if seeing videos of Djokovic practice would give him any advantage were they to cross paths at Wimbledon 2023, the World No. 1 denied it saying that he has a bank of the Serbian's videos already.

"I don't think so. I mean, I have a lot of videos from Djokovic on every platform. I think it's not an advantage for me," he added.

Djokovic is set to lock horns with Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday, July 14, with Alcaraz taking one Daniil Medvedev in the other last four clash later in the day.

