"Carlos Alcaraz should be a multiple Slam winner" - Roger Federer's ex-coach calls Spaniard the 'most complete young player' compared to Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer's former coach, Paul Annacone, has lavished praise on Carlos Alcaraz's diverse skill set, even at the Spaniard's young age.

At just 20 years old, Alcaraz has established himself as a future superstar in the sport. The Spaniard won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open by defeating Casper Ruud in the final. He built on his success this season, winning his second Major title at the Wimbledon Championships, edging past Novak Djokovic in a thrilling title clash.

During a recent appearance on the 'Rock n Roll Tennis' podcast, Annacone expressed confidence in Alcaraz's potential to win multiple Grand Slam titles, although he refrained from putting a number on it.

"I think Alcaraz, if he could stay healthy, should be a multiple, multiple Grand Slam [winner]," he said (at 48:42). "Is he going to get 20? I have no idea. I don't even like to guess at stuff like that, but if he stays healthy with his athletic skill set."

Annacone also credited the Spaniard's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, for his development, calling the 20-year-old the "most complete young player" he had ever witnessed.

While the American acknowledged Rafael Nadal's superior accomplishments at a similar age, he gave the edge to Alcaraz for his varied and versatile playing style.

"And from what I've seen, look, we don't, I don't think we've mentioned enough what he's gone through with Juan Carlos Ferrero. Juan Carlos Ferrero has taught him since he's been a little kid. And he's the most complete young player I've ever seen in my life," Annacone said (at 49:00).

"That doesn't mean Rafa (Rafael Nadal) didn't have more results at his age, but I've never seen anyone at his age that can defend, that can volley, that can stay back and play lateral tennis, that can use drop shots. That can, you know, that can use spins, speeds, all the different areas of the, I've never seen it before at someone that age," he added.

"Carlos Alcaraz is better than everybody else other than Novak Djokovic" - Roger Federer's ex-coach Paul Annacone

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

During the podcast, Paul Annacone also credited Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, for effectively guiding his young charge in making the right decisions under pressure regarding the application of his myriad skills.

"The other thing that's even more overwhelming, and this is where Ferrero deserves, I think, an unbelievable amount of credit is, how do you teach someone with that many skills and the diversity and the ability of so many different styles to make the right decision at big moments?" he said (at 49:35).

"He (Carlos Alcaraz) almost, he almost never makes really crazy decision-making situations happen. He generally makes really good decisions. People don't understand how difficult that is to do under pressure. And the more options you have, the harder it is to make the right decision because he can do so many different things," he added.

Annacone further commended Alcaraz for having developed a well-rounded playing style. He asserted that while the Spaniard would undoubtedly have challengers in the future, he was currently only second to Novak Djokovic.

"Seeing him that stabilized with that many skills at this age is an absolutely awesome sight. I think there's going to be two or three others that are going to be there and thereabouts with him, that will push him. But right now, I just think he's a little bit better than everybody else other than Novak," he said (at 50:16).

Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic are set to lock horns in an exhibition match in Riyadh on December 27 before commencing their 2024 season.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here