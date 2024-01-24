"Carlos Alcaraz doesn't need to always try and put on such a big show" - Nick Kyrgios amid Spaniard's Australian Open QF loss to Zverev

Nick Kyrgios was seen throwing shade at Carlos Alcaraz amid the latter's loss to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

In a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by Eurosport, Kyrgios was seen in the commentary box during the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. He was seen commenting on Alcaraz hitting a roadblock in his match against Zverev.

In the video, Kyrgios said that Alcaraz has the willingness to play and adapt to different players, surfaces and the willingness to learn and change at such an age is absurd. He added that he loves Alcaraz as he plays on instinct.

Kyrgios also said that Alcaraz has already achieved more than what he has done in his career. However, he added that Alcaraz doesn't always need to try and put on such a big show.

"People come and pay to watch Alcaraz play for who he is and how he plays all the time and he doesn't have to be so spectactular and hit these crazy shots. He is fun to watch if he just shows up. He has always played in these electric atmospheres," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios rules himself out of Paris Olympics

Nick Kyrgios has ruled himself out of the Paris Olympics due to the way he was treated by the Australian Olympic Committee.

The Australian made it clear that he won't be available for the Olympics even if he is fit, recalling the Committee's treatment back in 2016, led by former Chef de Mission Kitty Chiller. Kyrgios was banned from playing at the 2016 Rio Olympics by the Australian Olympic Committee for behavioural reasons.

Kyrgios stated that he would play tennis only for one or two more years and plans to hang up his racket soon. Post-retirement, he's already laid the groundwork, aiming to continue his media endeavours.