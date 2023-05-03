Carlos Alcaraz needs to win 23 Grand Slams to be called the GOAT, says John McEnroe's brother Patrick

John McEnroe's younger brother Patrick claimed that Carlos Alcaraz needs to win 23 Grand Slams if he is to be called the greatest tennis player of all time.

The 56-year-old tweeted about the possibility of Novak Djokovic traveling to the United States as unvaccinated foreigners were allowed in the country. One tennis fan responded to his tweet by asking what Carlos Alcaraz would have to do in order to be called the GOAT (greatest of all time) of tennis.

McEnroe claimed that the Spaniard would have to win 23 Grand Slams in order to attain that tag.

"When he wins his 23rd Major... only 22 to go," McEnroe's tweet read.

Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the semifinals of the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the semifinals of the Madrid Open with a 6-4, 7-5 win over 10th seed Karen Khachanov. He previously defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 7-5, and Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in the tournament.

“I talk with myself a lot during the match, telling myself that I have to be passive and not to be in a rush in the point," Alcaraz said after beating Khachanov. "Of course, a lot of things come to my mind, drop shots and a lot of [other] things, and sometimes it is tough to choose one.”

Alcaraz will next face either 17th seed Borna Coric or Daniel Altmaier in the semifinals of the Madrid Open. He is yet to face either player in his career.

Carlos Alcaraz has had a terrific 2023 season so far, winning 27 out of 29 matches, with three titles to his name. His first title came at the Argentina Open, which he won by beating Cameron Norrie in the final. He then won the Indian Wells Masters with a win over Daniil Medvedev in the title clash.

The Spaniard's most recent triumph was at the Barcelona Open, which he won without dropping a single set.

The 19-year-old is currently aiming to defend his title at the Madrid Open and has had a pretty good run so far. Winning the Masters 1000 event would bring Alcaraz closer to reclaiming the World No. 1 ranking. If the Spaniard successfully defends his title, he will only need to win one match at the Italian Open to dethrone Novak Djokovic from the top of the rankings.

