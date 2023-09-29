Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | China Open, 2R

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the China Open.

The Spaniard played Yannick Hanfmann in his tournament opener and beat him to seal his place in the second round of the ATP 500 event. Alcaraz won the first set 6-4 to take the lead in the match. He made a solitary break of serve in the second set and this was enough to see him win it 6-3 to book his place in the Round of 16.

Here, the 20-year-old will be up against Musetti, who has won 32 out of 55 matches so far this season. The winner of the contest will face either seventh seed Casper Ruud or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals of the China Open.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Alcaraz is currently competing at the China Open in Beijing in what is his first appearance in the tournament. His debut match at the ATP 500 event was a successful one as he won 6-4, 6-3.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?

World No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti is Alcaraz's opponent in the second round of the China Open. The Italian entered the China Open after reaching the semifinals of the Chengdu Open. He triumphed 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 over Karen Khachanov in the opening round to book his place in the second round.

Alcaraz and Musetti have locked horns twice previously, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. Their most recent encounter came in the fourth round of the French Open, which the Spaniard won 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti match schedeule

The second-round match between Alcaraz and Musetti will take place on October 1.

Timing: TBD.

Date: October 1, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the action at the China Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The second-round match between Alcaraz and Musetti will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: The World No. 2's fixture against Lorenzo Musetti will be shown on Amazon Prime Video for fans residing in the United Kingdom.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match between Alcaraz and Musetti live on TSN.

Australia: The fixture between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.