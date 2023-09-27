Carlos Alcaraz next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | China Open, 1R

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the China Open.

While the Spaniard is the top seed at the ATP 500 tournament, the German had to qualify for the main draw. He beat Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 7-6 before triumphing over Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-4 in the final qualifying round.

Alcaraz has had an impressive 2023 season so far with 58 wins out of 65 matches, clinching six titles including Wimbledon and two Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells and Madrid.

The Spaniard most recently competed at the US Open and booked his place in the semifinals with wins over Dominik Koepfer, Lloyd Harris, Dan Evans, Matteo Arnaldi and Alexander Zverev. He was beaten by eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal of the New York Major. Alcaraz lost his World No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic post the US Open.

The winner between Carlos Alcaraz and Yannick Hanfmann will face either Karen Khachanov or Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the China Open.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Carlos Alcaraz is currently competing at the China Open in Beijing. He will be making his debut at the ATP 500 tournament.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?

Yannick Hanfmann is Carlos Alcaraz's opponent in the first round of the China Open. The German has won 19 out of 36 main-draw matches so far in 2023, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Before the China Open qualifiers, he competed at the US Open and was beaten 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 by sixth seed Jannik Sinner. This was his fifth successive defeat, with his last main-draw win on the ATP Tour coming at the Hamburg European Open.

Alcaraz and Hanfmann will lock horns for the very first time and their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann match schedule

The first-round match between Alcaraz and Hanfmann will take place on September 29.

Timing: TBD

Date: September 29.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the top seed's match against Hanfmann live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.