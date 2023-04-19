Although Carlos Alcaraz has previously said that he doesn't want to be compared to his compatriot and idol Rafael Nadal, the tennis world refuses to budge. This time, it's Stefanos Tsitsipas who has drawn parallels between the two Spaniards and remarked that the youngster could become the next Nadal.

As soon as Alcaraz, 19, started his ascent last year with his explosive game style, numerous fans and experts were reminded of Nadal’s initial days. Alcaraz and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero have both distanced themselves from such comparisons in the past as it puts pressure on the teenager.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2023 Barcelona Open, Tsitsipas started by praising Nadal for his dedication to tennis.

"Nadal brings a lot to our sport," Tsitsipas said. "When he's there, you can feel his presence and his energy, as well as how hard he works at each point. Not only that but also his spirit, the spirit he shows on the track is an example."

The fifth-ranked Greek then commended Alcaraz for his extraordinary court coverage before touting him as the next Nadal in tennis.

"Now we have someone who is a bit like him — Carlos Alcaraz — especially in how he is able to get to any ball on the court and how he can practically cover half the planet when he plays. They have a lot of similarities between the two of them. I think Alcaraz could be the next Rafa Nadal of our tennis," he added.

While Tsitsipas has won two out of his nine matches against Nadal, he is yet to win versus Alcaraz, losing three in three.

The two young players are in Barcelona for the ATP 500 tournament while Nadal is still recovering from a hip injury.

Carlos Alcaraz not worried about regaining No. 1 ranking

Carlos Alcaraz returned to action on Tuesday, April 18, at the 2023 Barcelona Open and started his title defense with a thumping win (6-3, 6-1) over Nuno Borges.

The Spaniard was aiming to become the youngest tennis player to complete the Sunshine Double after winning at Indian Wells. But he lost to Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

Following the loss in Miami, he was replaced by Novak Djokovic as the World No. 1. But the youngster doesn't want to put pressure on himself by thinking about the top spot and just wants to play at a high level.

"I'm defending a lot of points, so getting back to No. 1 in the world seems complicated," Carlos Alcaraz said. "I think the goal I have in the short term is to keep playing at the level I'm playing at. I don't have to put pressure on myself to want to regain the No. 1 very soon or think about all the points I have to defend."

"I will just enjoy my level of play and the tournaments that are coming now, playing at home is always special because of the fact that I'm not used to it. I want to play with that smile that characterizes me," he added.

Alcaraz will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round in Barcelona on Thursday, April 20.

