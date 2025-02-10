Carlos Alcaraz next tournament: All you need to know about Spaniard's schedule after Rotterdam glory

After his 17th singles title win at the Rotterdam 2025, Carlos Alcaraz will be seen in action again in the Middle East. The Spaniard will be playing in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, an ATP 250 event to be held in Doha from February 17.

He began his 2025 season with the Australian Open. Coming in with a positive mindset, the 21-year-old was dominant through the early stages of the tournament.

His first match was against Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko. The 4-time Grand Slam champion clinched an easy straight-set victory against him, advancing to the next round.

He managed to get consecutive wins in the second and third rounds beating Japan's Yoshihito Nishikori and Portuguese Nuno Borges, respectively. In the fourth round, his opponent Jack Draper of the UK had to retire due to an injury.

"Today, you know, from the first couple of games, I felt like everything was getting worse and, yeah, not ideal to end this way," said Draper at the post-match press conference (0:53 onwards).

Alcaraz then advanced to the headliner match of the men's draw, the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic.

The quarterfinals began in familiar fashion with both the players keeping each other on their toes. While the Serb cranked up his first serves, Carlos Alcaraz too, gave him tough competition.

A slight hiccup in the match was caused at the end of the first set with the Serb taking an MTO due to a possible groin injury. However, he later made a stunning comeback in the match, ending Alcaraz's AO 2025 run.

Carlos Alcaraz redeemed himself at Rotterdam after AO 2025 heartbreak

Carlos Alcaraz at the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz worked on his deficiencies after exiting from this year's Australian Open. He resumed his 2025 journey with the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Even after suffering from a cold, the player gave it his all and managed to win the tournament. He defeated his Australian opponent Alex de Minaur in the final 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. He shared his heartfelt gratitude to his coaching team after the match for always having his back.

"Thank you for everything. This week has been a really good week. Coming here with, let’s say, not feeling 100% well with the cold. Every day I felt better and better thanks to you… I love you guys. Thank you for everything you’re doing for me,” he said. (via Tennis Letter on X)

He now hopes to clinch his 18th title at the ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

