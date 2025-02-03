"Carlos Alcaraz one-upping Rafael Nadal" - Tennis fans respond hilariously to $744M-worth PL club's new loan signing

Fans had a field day after a Premier League club, worth $744 million (via Forbes), signed the Argentinian footballer Carlos Alcaraz on a massive deadline-day loan move. Name-dropping the tennis superstar and the footballer's namesake, Carlos Alcazar, tennis fans had hilarious reactions to the new development.

To those unversed, Carlos Alcaraz is the 22-year-old midfielder, who plays in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A for Flamengo. However, on deadline day, Everton FC decided to sign the Aregtinian on a loan move with an option to buy.

Tennis fans, who were aware of both Alcarazs joked about the transfer saga on X. One fan said that the 21-year-old was trying to one-up his idol Rafael Nadal, who also boasts incredible footballing talent.

"One-upping Nadal by being tennis pro and footballer. Fairs," the fan joked.

Another fan joked about how Everton FC was bold in signing a tennis superstar.

"I’ve got to say, even for Everton this is a BOLD signing! For me, signing a tennis player on deadline day is panicking a tad no? But hey what do I know," the fan quipped.

Here are some other hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

"Goodison Park on Saturday, Wimbledon on Sunday," a fan quipped.

"Incredible signing. The season wraps up just in time for the French Open," a fan poked fun.

"I mean with Everton's recruitment in the past few years being as poor as it's been, they have most likely signed the wrong Carlos Alcaraz. VAMOS!!!!!" another joked.

"Only way United improves is if we buy Sinner now," a fan reacted.

Carlos Alcaraz, the tennis player, is also a fan of Real Madrid, much like his idol Rafael Nadal. He has also met the team's top stars earlier. In a recent interaction with the club's manager, he hilariously joked about being ready to play for them.

"I'm ready" - Carlos Alcaraz and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti share a light-hearted moment

The Spaniard is currently gearing up for Rotterdam Open - Source: Getty

In December last year, ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Sevilla, Carlos Alcaraz decided to surprise the squad, as they prepped to leave for Santiago Bernabeu. He offered his best wishes to Carlo Ancelotti and the rest of the squad, including Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Alcaraz also shared a light-hearted moment with Ancelotti, where he told the Real Madrid team boss.

“I’m ready, eh. I’m a winger! (laughs).”

On the tennis side, Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up to compete at the 2025 Rotterdam Open, where he will be the top seed. He will take on his US Open conqueror Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening round, what has been dubbed a hard draw for the Spaniard.

