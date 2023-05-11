American tennis player Reilly Opelka has heaped praise on Carlos Alcaraz, saying that there is currently no one on the tour who can beat the Spaniard as he is "up there" with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel's podcast, Inside In, the host asked Opelka if he believed that with Americans in the Top 15, they were ready for a shot at the top spot.

Opelka said that while his compatriots were doing well, particularly Taylor Fritz, they still faced tough competition from Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz.

"I don't think we'll ever get a guy to beat Alcaraz," he said. "Like, Taylor Fritz is the best American hands down right now. He's just so consistent, he takes care of everyone he's supposed to. But now, you know, with Alcaraz coming up and Holger Rune."

Opelka spoke about Fritz's encounter with Alcaraz at the quarterfinals of this year's Miami Open, where the Spaniard won in straight sets.

"Look what happened in Miami," he added. "As great as a ball striker as Fritz is, Alcaraz is so fast. Tennis wise, he is up there with Novak and Rafa."

Opelka spoke on a variety of topics in the interview, including the role of media in tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz title wins in 2023 so far

Carlos Alcaraz with the winners trophy at the 2023 Madrid Open

After a breakthrough 2022, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is powering through his current season.

The reigning US Open champion clinched his maiden title of the year at the Argentina Open, overcoming Cameron Norrie in straight sets. He then lifted the Indian Wells trophy with an emphatic victory over World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

Carlos Alcaraz with winner trophy at the 2023 Indian Wells

With an apparent love for clay, the Spaniard overcame compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Stefanos Tsitsipas en-route to his title win at the Barcelona Open without dropping a set. He clashed with Jan-Lennard Stuff in the Madrid Open and came out on top, notching his fourth title of the season.

With the Madrid Open win, the 20-year-old became the sixth-youngest player with ten titles to his name.

In fine form, he will next be eyeing the Italian Open trophy. In an interview with the ATP, Alcaraz expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the tournament.

"It's going to be my first time playing Rome," Alcaraz said. "I really want to play there. I missed [it] last year, so this is a tournament that I looking for since I was kid."

Alcaraz will open his Italian Open campaign on Friday, May 12.

