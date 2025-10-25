  • home icon
  "Carlos Alcaraz doesn't play for money" - Patrick Mouratoglou firmly calms worries about Spaniard's losses to Jannik Sinner & Taylor Fritz

"Carlos Alcaraz doesn't play for money" - Patrick Mouratoglou firmly calms worries about Spaniard's losses to Jannik Sinner & Taylor Fritz

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:13 GMT
&quot;Carlos Alcaraz doesn
"Carlos Alcaraz doesn't play for money" - Patrick Mouratoglou firmly calms worries about Spaniard's losses to Jannik Sinner & Taylor Fritz.

Carlos Alcaraz is a six-time Grand Slam champion and currently the World No. 1 men's player, dethroning Jannik Sinner from that spot after defeating the Italian in the 2025 US Open final. However, since then, Alcaraz has suffered unwelcoming losses.

Taylor Fritz defeated the Spaniard at the Laver Cup and Sinner won in the Six Kings Slams final, raising concerns whether Alcaraz has started to lose his edge and has become susceptible to losses.

Amid this, Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, feels there's nothing to worry about Alcaraz's game, noting he's a highly skilled player and that these losses are a result of him putting less focus on the game.

"Calm down. I think it's the same phenomenon -- when Carlos plays an exhibition or when he's in the second round of a Grand Slam, he feels he's really way above his opponent," the coach said. "So he allows himself to lose focus, to lose a set, because he knows that, first of all, being one set down will give him extra motivation and reignite his flame.
"And second, when that flame isn’t there, he doesn’t find the resources. That explains why he’s up and down in some matches. He’s a player who needs that internal flame to give his best. When he feels threatened, he can deliver his best. When he’s over-motivated and knows he can’t afford to lose focus, he has the flame. When it doesn’t count that much for him, he doesn’t. When he has too much margin, he also struggles to find the flame."
Mouratoglou made his point clearer by pointing out Alcaraz's triumph in Tokyo as against his failure at the Six Kings Slam.

"He won Tokyo because it was an ATP event and it counts for the ranking, so there was excitement. Whether he wins or not, the final of the Six Kings Slam isn’t going to change much, it’s just money. He doesn’t play for money.”
The Six Kings Slam had a whopping payout for the one who won the tournament. Apart from the $1.5 million fees received by all six players, Sinner took an additional cheque of $4.5 million.

Carlos Alcaraz aiming to win first ATP Finals title in Turin

Carlos Alcaraz had an impressive year, including two Grand Slams and multiple ATP titles. Now, he is aiming to cap off the year by winning his first-ever ATP Finals, scheduled from November 9 to 16 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

Alcaraz's primary goal will be to defend his ranking against No. 2 Sinner. The ATP Finals will feature top players like Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev.

It remains to be seen if the Spaniard clinches the tournament and ends the year on a high.

Edited by Krutik Jain
