Carlos Alcaraz has played 2 night sessions in a row at Roland Garros, he is an amazing talent but other players are being left out a bit: Alexander Zverev

In an interview with Eurosport, Alexander Zverev spoke about Carlos Alcaraz being scheduled twice for the night session at Roland Garros out of three matches so far. The German stated that while Alcaraz is "the new face of tennis," his scheduling was was not really fair.

Zverev pointed out that he was yet to play under the lights despite an extensive record at Roland Garros and being ranked No. 3 in the world.

"Carlos Alcaraz feels like he plays every match on the Chatrier," Zverev said. "He's this new superstar, the new face of tennis - and it's also nice to see something new. In our half, who plays when should be more divided. He (Alcaraz) has a night match for the second time in a row and I assume that the day after tomorrow for the third time so come. Not quite fair, because I haven't played a night match yet. For me, that's it, it's a shame because I've played here a lot, I'm number three in the world. Sure, I haven't won a Grand Slam tournament yet, but I would say that I'm not a bad player," Zverev said.

Zverev also mentioned that other players probably feel a bit left out given that Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal "get what they want" and Alcaraz is now getting a lot of attention. The 25-year-old said that he has nothing against the Spaniard but urged the tournament to do a better job regarding the schedule.

"Rafa and Novak get what they want," Zverev added. "But there is now a new young player who is getting a lot of attention. Rightly so, because he is an incredible talent. But I have the feeling that the other players are left out a bit. It's not about me, it's about the others. It's nothing against him at all. I just think the tournament should do a better job," the German added.

Alexander Zverev will face Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the French Open

Zverev takes on Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the French Open. The third-seeded German reached the last eight after beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6(11), 7-5, 6-3. Alcaraz reached his second Grand Slam quarterfinal with a straight-sets win over Karen Khachanov.

The two players previously locked horns in the final of the Madrid Open earlier this month, with Alcaraz winning 6-3, 6-1 to win his second Masters 1000 title. Zverev currently leads 2-1 head-to-head but the Spaniard will enter the match as the favorite to win.

The winner will take on Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open.

