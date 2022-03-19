Carlos Alcaraz is playing better tennis than Rafael Nadal right now, but can he get over the hero moment: Paul Annacone

Tennis commentator Paul Annacone believes Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite in his Indian Wells semi-final contest against Rafael Nadal. Annacone feels the 18-year-old has played much better tennis than the Spanish veteran over the past fortnight. But at the same time, the American questioned whether Alcaraz could maintain his composure while playing his childhood idol.

The Indian Wells semifinal between the two Spaniards is one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the season so far. Nadal, a 21-time Grand Slam champion, is on a 19-match win streak, while Alcaraz has won 10 straight matches since his loss to Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the Australian Open.

Nadal had to quell a spirited challenge from Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals, huffing and puffing his way to a hard-fought three-set win. Carlos Alcaraz had a much easier time disposing of defending champion Cameron Norrie in his last-eight fixture.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Tennis Channel's Live Podcast, Paul Annacone remarked that the former World No. 1 must be more aggressive than he has this past fortnight when he steps out against Alcaraz.

"Carlos Alcaraz is playing better tennis than Rafael Nadal is playing right now," Annacone said. "Rafa is arguably the greatest player ever and maybe the greatest problem-solver ever, but if he is real passive against Alcaraz, that is going to be rough."

The 58-year-old pointed out that the teenager has shown the world how good he is at breaking serve, even outdoing his idol in that aspect. For reference, Carlos Alcaraz is yet to drop a set in the tournament. He has not played a single tie-break yet and has broken serve 20 times.

Unless Alcaraz is bogged down by the "hero moment," Annacone sees no reason why the World No. 19 cannot pull off a memorable upset.

"Jim Courier told us yesterday that Carlos Alcaraz is breaking serve more than Rafa is, and Rafa is the best in the business to do that. It tells you how good he is playing," Annacone said. "The biggest question is, can he get over the hero moment? That's a really difficult thing to do."

Rafael Nadal beat Carlos Alcaraz in their previous clash

Rafael Nadal beat Carlos Alcaraz in the last and only meeting between the pair

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have already faced off once before, in the second round of the 2021 Madrid Masters. The 21-time Grand Slam champion cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win on that occasion.

While Alcaraz is expected to offer more resistance this time around, the Mallorcan has to be considered the favorite to book his place in the final.

