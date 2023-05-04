Carlos Alcaraz posts better win-percentage than Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi & Boris Becker after 150 matches

Carlos Alcaraz is being hailed as one of the most promising young players in the sport of tennis today. After playing 150 matches, his numbers suggest that he's already among the best players in the history of the game.

In the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Masters against Karen Khachanov, Alcaraz marked his 150th singles match with a win, securing a 6-4, 7-5 victory by winning the final five games. Interestingly, this was also his last match as a teenager since he turns 20 on Friday.

With a record of 117-33 after 150 matches, Alcaraz boasts an impressive win rate of 78%, surpassing the rates of Pete Sampras (77.4%) and Andre Agassi (76%) - both of whom are recognized legends of the sport, former World No. 1s, and multiple-time Grand Slam champions. What's more, his win rate after 150 matches is better than that of several other legendary players, such as Boris Becker (76.9%), Guillermo Vilas (76.2%), Arthur Ashe (75.4%), Andy Murray (75.2%), and Stefan Edberg (74.8%).

It is worth noting that Alcaraz's win rate after 150 matches is also better than that of the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - arguably three of the best players in tennis history. Among the trio, only Nadal - like Alcaraz - won their 150th match.

Federer (87-63) was only 58% after 150 matches - a loss to Lleyton Hewitt in the 2001 s'Hertogenbosch semifinals. Djokovic (105-45) lost his 150th match to Carlos Moya in the 2007 Cincinnati second round for a win% of 70. Nadal, meanwhile, beat Scoville Jenkins in the 2005 US Open second round in his 150th match to improve to 112-38 and a win% of 74.7.

Carlos Alcaraz career highlights

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has had a tremendous start to his career. In a breakthrough 2022 campaign, the teenager compiled a 57-13 season, one of the best by a teenager after Nadal's 79-10 2005 season.

Alcaraz won five titles, including his first ATP 500 title in Rio de Janeiro, a Masters 1000 title in Miami, and a Grand Slam title at the US Open. He became the first teenager in 32 years to win at Flushing Meadows, as well as being the first teenager to become World No. 1 and year-end World No. 1.

In 2023, Alcaraz has continued his remarkable form, winning 27 of his 29 matches following his quarterfinal win over Karen Khachanov in Madrid. This includes title wins at the Argentina Open, Indian Wells, and Miami. Alcaraz is now just two wins away from a second-straight Barcelona-Madrid double, having remained unbeaten on European clay (9-0) this season.

Poll : 0 votes