Carlos Alcaraz has stated that he prefers not to constrain himself when on the court and would rather express himself to the fullest, though his coaching team wishes otherwise.

After an impressive hardcourt season, Alcaraz commenced his clay swing at the Barcelona Open. Following a first-round bye, the top-seeded Spaniard ousted Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-1 in his opening match on Tuesday (April 19).

While Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero might be satisfied with the Spaniard's recent results, he has disagreements over the young Spaniard's playing style.

"We tell him there are balls that are not necessary but when he comes out he tries not knowing if it will come right, wrong or fatal. There are balls that are impossible and it would be better to leave them, but fighting, running it's in his DNA," Ferrero said in a conversation with MARCA.

Speaking to the press after his second-round match at Barcelona, Alcaraz claimed that he does not like "putting on the handbrake" in such situations, adding that he knows his body's capabilities.

"Every time I enter the track I don't think about putting the handbrake on, it's my style of play. It may be that I wear out more or less, but I know my body and my physical abilities, recovering I also consider myself quite good," he said.

Although Alcaraz is concerned about asking too much from his body in the long run, it has not stopped him from playing at his best.

"Simply, discomfort is coming out that needs to be controlled, the season is very long and the demand on a tennis player is maximum. You have to be clear about the calendar and the tournaments, but nothing stops you from playing at the top of each game," he expressed.

Carlos Alcaraz: My short-term goal is to keep playing at the level I'm still playing

Carlos Alcaraz hopes to maintain his current playing level on tour and prefers not to put pressure on himself by wondering about regaining the World No. 1 spot or the number of points he has to defend at each tournament.

"My short-term goal is to keep playing at the level I'm still playing," he said during a press conference. "I don't have to put myself under the pressure of wanting to regain No. 1 very soon or think about all the points I have to defend, just enjoy my level of play and the tournaments that are coming now."

Alcaraz will next face compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the Barcelona Open on Thursday, April 20.

