"Carlos Alcaraz had qualities, I wasn’t sure about myself" - Jannik Sinner makes stunning admission at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner has always come across as a genuine sportsman, and he proved that once again with the way he recently spoke about Carlos Alcaraz. The two have developed one of the most exciting rivalries in tennis today, and he didn’t hold back in praising his fellow young star.
Both players are currently in the mix at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, having split the year’s first two Grand Slams–Sinner won the Australian Open, while Alcaraz triumphed at Roland Garros. After easing past Luca Nardi in his opening match on Tuesday, July 1, the Italian took a moment to reflect on their journey.
He looked back on their junior days and recalled how Alcaraz’s talent was obvious from the very start. Sinner admitted that even then, he had a feeling the Spaniard was destined for the top, while he wasn’t entirely sure where his own career was heading at the time.
“There are some players who you can tell have something special,” Jannik Sinner said. “Carlos already had these qualities when he was younger and we played in the Challengers. You can see it immediately from the sound of the ball, from the way he moves.”
“I knew that he would definitely become a top player, while I wasn't sure about myself. And now we've split the last six Slams. It's also good for the new generations, where everyone has their own style of play and you have to adapt," he added.
Sinner and Alcaraz have faced each other 12 times on tour, with their rivalry beginning at the 2021 Paris Masters. The latter currently leads their head-to-head with an impressive 8-4 advantage.
Jannik Sinner: “Carlos Alcaraz deserves to be where he is at the moment”
Jannik Sinner shared his thoughts on the current state of the ATP Tour, calling it "unpredictable" and noting that right now, anyone can win anything on any given day. He added that despite the wide-open field, the dominance Carlos Alcaraz holds at the moment is well-earned and fully deserved.
Sinner told the media at Wimbledon:
“Tennis is unpredictable, it can change from one moment to another. Maybe someone has an injury, you don't wish for it but it can happen. I'm curious to see what will happen in the future. We don't know for now, but there are many good players and it will be interesting to see.”
“For now Carlos has won more and deserves to be where he is at the moment. At the same time I continue on my path,” he added.
Alcaraz is already through to the third round as he continues his title defense at the All England Club. Sinner, on the other hand, is set to play his second-round match against Aleksandar Vukic on Thursday, July 3.