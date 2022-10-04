Carlos Alcaraz- Rajeev Ram: The young and the oldest players on top of men's tennis

Tennis journalist Christopher Clarey mentioned that current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is not only the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history but also the youngest player in the top 100 in the ATP Rankings.

Interestingly, on the doubles side, American Rajeev Ram became the oldest first-time World No. 1 in doubles history in the ATP rankings at the age of 38 on Monday.

The Spaniard, on the other hand, ascended to the top of the rankings after winning the 2022 U.S. Open against Casper Ruud in New York, aged just 19 years, 4 months, and 6 days.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Ram recognized that getting to the top of the rankings in doubles feels 'pretty amazing' and credits hard work for his success in the sport.

“It’s pretty amazing. I’ve obviously had quite a long career, which I’m grateful for. But it’s been over the past three or four years with Joe that it’s really felt like we’ve been at the top of the game and been contending for all the major titles. It’s a lot of hard work that a lot of people put in, not just me, to get me to this point,” said Ram.

Ram revealed that being persistent and patient in his career worked well for him but added that everyone has their own journey.

“I certainly appreciate that now because I feel like it shows the fact that you can wait long. As long as you’re resilient [and] persistent, things can happen, even much later. Everyone is on their own path and maybe it’s even a little bit sweeter if it takes a little bit longer,” said the World No.1

“It means a lot to be part of the Spanish history" - Carlos Alcaraz on sharing the top-2 spots in the rankings with Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal of Spain talks with Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

Carlos Alcaraz mentioned that he is proud to share the top two spots in the ATP Rankings alongside Rafael Nadal and called it an honor to be part of Spanish history.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion became the new World No. 2 on Monday after Ruud's quarterfinal loss in Seoul. Nadal's ascent to the No. 2 spot in the rankings marks the first time since Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras that the two compatriots have been ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the ATP rankings.

“It means a lot to be part of the Spanish history. For me, to have two players at the top is crazy,” said Carlos Alcaraz.

"Proud to share this historic moment with @RafaelNadal, the best player of all-time," wrote Carlos Alcaraz.

