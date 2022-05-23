Carlos Alcaraz has not really been exposed, but he's so strong that I'd be surprised if he disappeared from the scene: Marc Rosset

Carlos Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm with his performances this year. While many experts and former players alike have tipped the Spaniard to become a force to reckon with on the tour, Marc Rosset wants to be patient before hailing him as the next big thing.

The former Olympic champion hopes that in Alcaraz's case, expecting too much too soon should not dampen the fire within him. He believes that the 19-year-old has been in fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal's shadow so far, and wishes to see him flourish without too much pressure of expectation.

Speaking in an interview with RTS Sport, Rosset explained his views on the same.

"So far, Carlos Alcaraz has not really been exposed. He is always protected by the shadow of Rafael Nadal. In reality, I do not want to get inflamed or go too quickly work with him," Rosset said.

The Swiss gave the example of Borna Coric to further bring home his point. A 17-year-old Coric stunned Nadal at the ATP event in Basel. Soon after, there was a lot of hype around Coric's game and future in the sport.

"Remember when Borna Coric beat Rafa in Basel in 2014, everyone said that we had a new phenomenon there. Eight years later, nothing happened," Rosset said.

While he does not want Alcaraz to be put under too much pressure and face a similar fate, the 1992 Olympic gold medalist is confident of the Spaniard's abilities. Rosset feels the youngster is too strong not to leave a big mark on the game and wants Alcaraz, who "brings so much freshness" to tennis, to succeed.

"But it is clear that Alcaraz is very, very strong. So strong that I would be surprised if he disappeared from the scene," the Swiss continued.

"He is aggressive, strong, fast. And I love his state of mind. Frankly, I would like that a guy who brings so much freshness can succeed," he concluded.

The 2022 French Open is just the sixth Grand Slam main draw appearance for the teenager, who hails from Murcia in Spain. He entered the tournament as one of the favorites to win after a season that has seen him win the most titles (4), including two on claycourt in Barcelona and Madrid.

He showed no signs of nerves in his first-round match on Sunday, winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 against Juan Ignacio Londero.

"I would say I have to improve everything a little bit" -Carlos Alcaraz after first-round win

2022 French Open - Previews

With all the hype surrounding Carlos Alcaraz, it is easy for a young player like him to be overwhelmed by the occasion. However, the Spaniard is aware that he cannot let his attention get diverted and has declared that he is staying focused on improving his game and playing better each day.

"Rafa says every day that he always improve every day. I would say I have to improve everything a little bit. You can improve everything every day, you know," Alcaraz expressed.

The Spaniard has improved leaps and bounds since the beginning of the 2021 season, when he was ranked 141 in the world. Carlos Alcaraz won a title in Umag and reached his maiden Slam quarterfinal at the US Open, ending the year ranked World No. 32.

A potential semifinal clash with either Nadal or Novak Djokovic awaits the Spanish teenager. The 19-year-old will have to navigate through his draw to reach the last four and will face Albert Ramos Vinolas in the second round.

