Carlos Alcaraz receives hilarious mention from Mardy Fish after bees invade LA Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game similar to Indian Wells incident

American tennis player Mardy Fish called out Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz after a bee invasion disrupted a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball match, as Alcaraz had faced a similar predicament in one of his matches at Indian Wells earlier this year.

The match featured the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The bee disruption caused a delay of almost 2 hours before the game could begin.

Mardy Fish, who first rose into prominence on the ATP tour during the early 2000s, made it to the quarterfinals of every major except the French Open. His greatest achievement to date was making the finals of the 2004 Athens Olympics where he won the silver medal after losing to Nicholas Massu in the final.

Recently, Mardy Fish reshared and tagged Carlos Alcaraz in an X (formerly Twitter) post that showed a bee invasion in a Major League Baseball game.

"@carlosalcaraz??!!" wrote Fish.

In the quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev during the BNP Paribas Open in March, a swarm of bees invaded the court just as the duo were preparing to start the third game.

Even though emergency measures were adopted, Alcaraz was stung, although it did not cause any severe damage to the Spanish player.

The game was suspended for a lengthy duration of 1 hour and 48 minutes.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m a little bit afraid of the bees"- Alcaraz on the bee incident at Indian Wells

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Final Day

Carlos Alcaraz confessed after his quarter-final match against Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells, that the bee invasion shook the Spaniard as he was afraid of the bees. However, once the disruption was sorted out after a long interval, Alcaraz admitted that he was able to refocus on his game on the court.

Speaking to the reporters after the game, the Spaniard revealed his fear of bees. He said,

“I’m not going to lie, I’m a little bit afraid of the bees. Once the match started again, I managed to stay away from the bees and do the things I needed to do.” said Alcaraz (via rappler.com)

The Spanish player admitted that the experience was new but strange for him as he had not experienced a similar incident in his tennis career.

“It was strange, I’ve never seen something like that at a tennis match,” he added.

On-court Alcaraz exhibited a dominant display of tennis to completely outplay his opponent as he defeated Zverev comprehensively with a 6-3, 6-1 scoreline.

Alcaraz went on to win the tournament at Indian Wells by defeating Daniil Medvedev in what was a rematch of last year's final, which was won by Alcaraz as well.