Watch: Carlos Alcaraz receives a warm welcome after returning home with Madrid Open title

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz produced an incredible run last week to clinch his second ATP Masters 1000 title - at the 2022 Madrid Masters. Following his victory, tennis fans in Spain made sure that celebrations continued well beyond the trophy ceremony at the stadium.

Fans gathered in large numbers outside Alcaraz's home in Murcia, Spain, cheering excitedly upon seeing the 19-year-old standing in his gallery. The young man - joined by his parents - held aloft his trophy and waved to all the fans who came to celebrate his newest achievement.

Alcaraz spent some time observing the vibrant celebrations, with a wide smile on his face, as many fans tried to capture pictures and videos of their new tennis hero. In a short career so far, Alcaraz has already earned a huge fan-base. The 2022 season has been a watershed year in the Spaniard's career with four ATP titles so far.

Two of Alcaraz's four titles this season have come in home tournaments - the first in Barcelona, followed by last week's stunning run in Madrid. There is a high level of excitement and expectation among Spanish tennis fans when it comes to Alcaraz, who is touted to accomplish great things in the sport.

Alcaraz defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Masters, before going on to defeat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. In doing so, he became the first man to defeat both Nadal and Djokovic in the same claycourt event.

Is Carlos Alcaraz ready to win his first Grand Slam?

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eleven

Shortly after his victory against Alexander Zverev in the Madrid final, Carlos Alcaraz expressed his desire to win at least one of the three Grand Slams that remain this season. The first of those quests will come at the French Open later in May. The teenager decided to skip the 2022 Rome Masters - to rehab an ankle injury suffered in the quarterfinals against Nadal and start afresh at the French Open.

Despite the conditions in Madrid being the least similar to those at the French Open, a title victory on clay is a huge confidence-booster for Alcaraz before the French Open. Quite importantly, Alcaraz also defeated Nadal - regarded as the greatest claycourt player ever - in the process.

Given his form so far this year, Carlos Alcaraz certainly goes in as one of the top contenders for the French Open and will be a major threat to the likes of Nadal, Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, among others in future major tournaments as well.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan