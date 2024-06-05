“Carlos Alcaraz reminds me of Djokovic… he has answers for everything” - Stefanos Tsitsipas sings Spaniard’s praises after French Open QF loss

Stefanos Tsitsipas heaped praises on Carlos Alcaraz after their quarterfinal match at the 2024 French Open. The Greek also said how the Spaniard reminded him a bit of Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas and Alcaraz faced each other for the sixth time in their careers at Roland Garros this year. The 21-year-old comfortably ousted the Greek 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 in two hours and 15 minutes to reach the quarterfinals. With this win, the Spaniard now boasts a 6-0 lead against the 25-year-old.

During his post-match press conference, Tsitsipas expressed his appreciation for the World No. 3's game and said how it reminded him a bit of Djokovic. Tsitsipas explained how the Spaniard was able to use his game IQ tactically and had answers for everything, which made him a tough opponent to play against.

Trending

"He is able to control the ball spectacularly, he changes directions with ease. The way he builds points reminds me a little of Djokovic, it is incredible how he uses his intelligence at a tactical level. He has answers for everything, things have to be done very well against him, it is very difficult to face him," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Tstitsipas said that he was confident coming into the match and had sensations that he had never experienced before, which convinced him that he could end his losing streak against Carlos Alcaraz. Nonetheless, he went on to admit that the Spaniard was at on different level.

"I felt good, I was playing great tennis and I was coming in with confidence. I was having a great upward trend, with sensations that I had never experienced before in this tournament. I was convinced that, this time, I could hurt Carlos, but it's that the boy is too good."

The Greek congratulated the Spaniard and said that every time he plays Alcaraz, he realizes that he has many aspects to improve on as a player.

"I can only congratulate him for how well he plays. I wish him all the best because every time we face each other, he shows me how much I have to improve as a tennis player."

Carlos Alcaraz will play Jannik SInner in the semifinals of the French Open

Carlos Alcaraz to play Jannik Sinner next

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet for the ninth time in their careers in the semifinals of the French Open this year. They are currently tied at 4-4 in their head-to-head tally. This will be their first match at the Paris Major and third in Majors overall, where they have won one each.

Sinner, who is set to become the new World No. 1 following Novak Djokovic's withdrawal, ousted Grigor Dimitrov comfortably in the quarterfinals to reach the Final four.

This will be their second meeting on clay, with the first one coming in the final of the Umag Open in 2022 which was won by Sinner. However, their most recent meeting, which came in the final in Indian Wells, was won by Alcaraz.