"Carlos Alcaraz reminds me of Rafael Nadal, the heaviness of the ball is very similar" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev recently claimed that Carlos Alcaraz's playing style reminded him of Rafael Nadal, even though Alcaraz is a right-hander.

Zverev faced Alcaraz at the Mexican Open on Tuesday, winning fairly comfortably with a 6-3, 6-1 scoreline. But Zverev was full of praise for the teenager, who he reckons will break into the top 10 within the next three years.

Carlos Alcaraz is six years younger than Alexander Zverev, and almost a couple of decades junior to Rafael Nadal. But the teenager's game and dedication have often drawn him comparisons to both Nadal and Federer.

Alexander Zverev on his part likened Alcaraz's groundstrokes with those of Rafael Nadal's. The German pointed out that, just like Nadal, Alcaraz also imparts a generous amount of topspin to his shots - especially on his forehand wing.

"[Carlos'] shots are extremely heavy, his forehand particularly," Zverev said. "He reminds me of Nadal, a right-hander obviously, but the heaviness of the ball is very similar. He will only improve from now on."

Rafael Nadal

Alexander Zverev went on to higlight the fact that Carlos Alcaraz's topspin-laden groundstrokes are different from other players of his generation. The German added that the teenager is a good mover too, which bodes well for his future.

"I have played against a lot of younger players than me," Zverev continued. "The heaviness of his ball was very different to the others guys that I have played against. He plays extremely well, moves well and hits the ball very hard so I think he has a bright future ahead."

I think Carlos Alcaraz will move up the rankings quite quickly: Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz is currently ranked No. 132 in the world, but over the last two years he has climbed around 450 spots in the charts. With age on Alacaraz's side, Alexander Zverev believes the Spaniard's upward trajectory will continue at the same breakneck speed that he has displayed so far.

The German even predicted the teenager to break into the top 10 by 2024.

"I think he will move up the rankings quite quickly," Zverev said. "He is 17 years old and everyone is looking at him right now. I remember when I was 17, coming on tour, and he is playing incredible tennis. My guess is he will be top 10 by 2024, in three years' time - when he is 20. He is definitely going to have a long and great career and it won’t be the last time I play him."