Carlos Alcaraz reveals he avoids thinking about comparisons with Rafael Nadal, says it's "amazing" to play alongside Big 3

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden ATP title on Sunday, beating Richard Gasquet to lift the Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag. And after the match the 18-year-old spoke at length with ATP, answering a few questions on the Big 3 as well as his future goals in tennis.

Alcaraz is the youngest ATP title winner since a then 18-year-old Kei Nishikori won the Delray Beach Open in 2008. Alcaraz is also the youngest Spaniard to win a title since Rafael Nadal in 2004.

Given that he hails from Spain and is making waves as a teenager, much like Rafael Nadal some years ago, it is not a surprise that Carlos Alcaraz has been frequently compared with the 20-time Slam champion. But when asked how he deals with the pressure and comparisons, Alcaraz claimed he tries to avoid such thoughts altogether.

The teenager added that he prefers to channel his thoughts on his overall development and journey as a tennis player instead.

"I try not to think about that (comparisons with Rafael Nadal)," Alcaraz said. "I say always the same – I'm focused on my [path]. I’m still learning, still growing up, still being friendly with everyone and am still focused on my [path]."

Carlos Alcaraz further claimed he looked up to all members of the Big 3 - Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - during his early days. The teenager considers himself lucky to be playing on tour at the same time as the legendary trio.

"I grew up watching them winning tournaments, winning Grand Slams and I think they're three of the best in history," Alcaraz said. "For me, it's amazing to play against them on the same circuit. I'm a lucky guy to learn from them."

Carlos Alcaraz went on to reveal that his initial goal for 2021 was to break into the top 50, which he is very close to doing now that he has reached the No. 55 spot with his title in Umag. The Spaniard also expressed his desire to attain the top spot in men's tennis some day.

"My goal for this year was to reach the top 50," Alcaraz said. "I think now I'm [close], so when I reach this goal I'm going to put another goal for the end of the season. My biggest goal is to reach No. 1 in the world and I'm working hard for that."

As an aside, Rafael Nadal himself made it a point to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on Twitter after the youngster's Umag triumph.

"Congratulations Carlos! Hugs," Nadal wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz picks Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic as the 3 celebs he'd like to have dinner with

Rafael Nadal after beating Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid

Carlos Alcaraz was later asked to pick three celebrities he would like to go out for dinner with. The Spaniard thought for a brief moment before picking Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

"I don't know," Alcaraz said. "Let's say Rafa, Federer and Djokovic (laughs)."

Like Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz is also an avid golfer. But the 18-year-old claimed he also has other interests besides sports, such as spending time with his loved ones.

"I [also] like things outside of sports," Carlos Alcaraz said. "I really like to spend time with family, friends, to do some things with friends. When I finish a tournament, I really like to go to my home, to spend time with friends and family."

Un sueño hecho realidad✅

1 torneo ATP✅ @CroatiaOpenUmag

Gracias a todos por el apoyo, nos vemos el año que viene Umag🚀❤️A dream come true✅

1 ATP✅ tournament

Thank you all for the support, see you next year Umag🚀❤️ pic.twitter.com/WCnQFq61aR — Carlos Alcaraz (@alcarazcarlos03) July 25, 2021

