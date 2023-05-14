Carlos Alcaraz has shed light on how his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has had an influence on him beyond just molding him as a tennis player.

Alcaraz shares a close relationship with Ferrero, who retired from the sport in 2012 after 14 years as a player on the ATP tour. The two began working together in 2019 and the partnership has been a hugely successful one so far.

Ferrero has shaped a raw, untested Alcaraz into a player with 10 singles titles to his name, including one Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open. He also helped his compatriot become the World No. 1, making him the youngest-ever top-ranked player in ATP history.

Alcaraz is currently competing at the Italian Open in Rome, a tournament his coach Ferrero won in 2001 as a player. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Alcaraz spoke about how he has developed both as a player and a person under Ferrero's guidance.

"Well, he's a lot older than me of course. And I have to learn from him all aspects, not only on the court. We practice just two hours or three hours on the court, the rest of the day have to learn how to be a better person, how to grow up as a person as well. So he teaches me a lot of things off the court as well," Alcaraz told Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj.

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Albert Ramos-Vinolas, marks Rome debut with win

Despite a nervy start, Carlos Alcaraz marked his Rome debut by cruising to a 6-4, 6-1 victory against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Saturday, May 13.

It was Alcaraz's 12th straight victory on the tour, which sees him improve to a 30-2 win-loss record this season. At the Italian Open, he is gunning for a third straight title following triumphs in Barcelona and Madrid.

The 20-year-old, who is set to become the World No. 1 when the ATP rankings are refreshed on Monday, April 15, stated after the win against Ramos-Vinolas that he had to adjust his game to cold and rainy conditions at the Italian Open.

"For me it was a little bit difficult at the beginning. I have to adapt my game to the conditions here in Rome. The beginning of every tournament is really tough. But yeah, really happy to get through. After that first set, to be able to play well, to increase my level was great for me," he said.

"I have to dial my mental game, try to be positive," he added. "I know that the condition is gonna be different and tough. Of course, these days a lot of raining, cold conditions as well. I had just some practice to get ready for this tournament."

