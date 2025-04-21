Carlos Alcaraz reveals encouraging message Rafael Nadal sent him after heartbreaking Barcelona Open final loss

Carlos Alcaraz applauded ATP legend Rafael Nadal's ability to endure the physical strain of the demanding tennis calendar. The young Spaniard mentioned how the 38-year-old tennis star extended a heartfelt message, suggesting he should not be stressed by the current results. Nadal's message also included a word of expectation for the upcoming event in Madrid.

Alcaraz sees Rafael Nadal as an idol after meeting him at the Mutua Madrid Open at age 12. Besides admiring each other's abilities, they have faced each other three times on the ATP Tour, where Nadal leads the head-to-head score with 2-1. They also teamed up for doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, making it to the quarterfinals before losing to Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States.

Carlos Alcaraz's defeat against Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open final made him learn from his idol, Rafael Nadal. In a post-match interview following the 6-7, 2-6 loss, the young Spaniard realized that he cannot endure the physical strain that the tennis calendar demands.

"Having played so many matches without rest is what he had. I didn't think about that, but I did know it would be hard and demanding. I had the faith of playing good tennis, which I think I have done. This is demanding, you must give your 100% every day," he said.

Remembering how Rafael Nadal managed to excel at consecutive events without taking enough rest, he added:

"Playing Monte Carlo and arriving in Barcelona with a few days is always complicated. I surrender to the feet of Rafa Nadal, which he did week after week. Something you have in your head of how difficult it is. Rafa doesn't give me advice, he has written to me encouraging me, that he hopes it's nothing and that in Madrid I am at my best," he added.

The defeat against Holger Rune not only cost Carlos Alcaraz the Barcelona Open title but also ended his commendable 9-match win streak.

Holger Rune admits to using the Novak Djokovic strategy to defeat Carlos Alcaraz

Holger Rune at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Seven - Source: Getty

ATP star Holger Rune couldn't contain his excitement after defeating Carlos Alcaraz to lift the Barcelona Open trophy. Besides giving himself a pat on the back, the young Dane extended a small share of credit to Novak Djokovic.

Rune admitted to remembering the Paris Olympics singles final between Alcaraz and Djokovic and therefore replicated the tactics used by the Serb to win the title.

“When I got broken in the first set, I thought to myself that I don’t need to hit every shot on the line. So I [asked] myself: ‘What did Novak do when he beat him?’ I played it in my mind, the Olympics final, and tried to play that style, making a lot of balls. I’m very happy with how I stayed composed when it mattered, and I was really brave," he said, in a post-match on-court interview.

The recent victory over Carlos Alcaraz blessed Holger Rune with his fifth tour-level title and the first one of the last two years. Both rivals are expected to compete at the upcoming Masters 1000 event in Madrid.

