Carlos Alcaraz reveals if he is 'jealous' of Jannik Sinner's doping ban

Carlos Alcaraz recently made a surprising confession of envying the relaxation Jannik Sinner had during his doping ban. Alcaraz, after analysing his on-court rival's current routine, realised the importance of rest during the hectic tennis schedule. With this, he also repeated his bold stance against the demanding tennis calendar which doesn't allow enough rest for players.

Ad

Sinner received a three-month suspension after testing positive for clostebol during the 2024 Indian Wells tournament. Effective from February 9 to May 4, 2025, the ban was reduced due to the accidental nature of the violation linked to his physiotherapist's use of a contaminated spray. The Italian missed several tournaments, including the Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open and the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters amid the ban.

Carlos Alcaraz was recently informed of Jannik Sinner's schedule as the latter stays out of competition. In a recent interview reported by Ubittennis, the reporter asked:

Ad

Trending

Jannik said he enjoyed three months without having to play or train every day, even though he still trained, but not with the same intensity. Are you jealous of that? Would you like to have more free time, not just think about tennis, and do something else? Would you like to have a month off?

Ad

While the Spaniard continued with his high-intensity training schedule, his on-court rival had enough time to rest and cherish his personal life. To this, Alcaraz admitted that he envies a relaxing break while addressing the importance of breaks amid the hectic schedule.

“I would really like to have a month without doing anything, really. We play 11 months without stopping, at most we stop three days in a row, a week at most. So playing for 11 months at a high intensity, with a significant physical and mental commitment, having only three or four days off in a row is not right. I think that also for the fans, for tennis in general, rest is important, so we can get back on the court and play better,” he said, as reported by UbiTennis.

Ad

The Spaniard is currently preparing himself for the upcoming clay court Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo. While Jannik Sinner continues to serve the ban, he will have to miss another crucial event this season.

Jannik Sinner consoles Carlos Alcaraz over his defeat in Miami

Jannik Sinner at the Nitto ATP Finals 2024 - Previews - Source: Getty

ATP star Jannik Sinner proved that he has his eyes on competition despite staying away from events. After Carlos Alcaraz faced a disappointing setback against David Goffin in Miami, Sinner stepped forward with a consoling statement. He highlighted the normality of accepting defeats, regardless of the rival's ranking.

Ad

"No, no match is ever certain. Even if you play against the #100 in the world or the #150 in the world, they are all in tight matches especially when you're not feeling 100%...and perhaps they're going through some tough moments off the court, we can't know that. There are many things that can hinder you when you step on court, perhaps it's pressure, perhaps it's the thought of the #1 ranking, perhaps it's family matter or concerning people who are close to you...so I really don't know," he said, in a recent interview posted by X user D.

Ad

Expand Tweet

After the setback in Miami, Carlos Alcaraz is currently preparing himself to compete at the upcoming event in Monte Carlo. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner continues to serve his ban and is expected to rejoin the competition at Roland Garros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More