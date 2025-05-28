Carlos Alcaraz reveals real reason behind why he got a surprise haircut in the middle of French Open

Carlos Alcaraz was seen donning a new haircut during his match against Fabian Marozsan at the ongoing French Open. The Spaniard claimed a stellar win to sail into the third round of the tournament.
Alcaraz showed up with a fresh fade and stunned the Paris crowd. After a second-set hiccup, he closed out the victory with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 score.
At the post-match press conference, the World No. 2 revealed that his personal barber, Victor Martinez, was flown in to give him the look. He expressed how he approached Martinez as he felt he needed to do something about his disheveled look at the earliest.
“He’s free. I’m lucky he could come here to Paris, watch a few of my matches. I just told him he has to bring the materials to cut my hair that I need. I think everyone saw my hair, my beard... I had to do something about it," he said.
Carlos Alcaraz also said how it was unusual for him to change his looks amid an ongoing tournament, but he was trying to normalize it.
"Probably people aren’t used to seeing me getting a haircut between the matches. I think that’s why people were a bit surprised. But I think that’s something normal,” Carlos Alcaraz added.
Alcaraz will take on Damir Dzumhur in his next round as he hopes to successfully defend his French Open title.
Carlos Alcaraz doesn't want to think about French Open final against Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz refrained from lamenting too much on how or what the French Open final against possible opponent Jannik Sinner will bring in as he is focused on doing well in his current matches. When asked against if he would get an advantage if facing the Italian in the final during the press conference, he said:
“Final is too far away right now to think about. Who knows? Winning the last 4 matches against him? Yeah, it’s great having wins against him. But I don’t know if in case I’m gonna face him sooner or later...it’s too far away to think about the finals right now.”
Keeping his prowess on the clay surface well in check, Alcaraz's victory on Wednesday made him only the second-fastest man after Rafael Nadal to notch up 20 match wins at Roland Garros. He is tied in second place with his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero.