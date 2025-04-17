Carlos Alcaraz reveals secret behind easy Barcelona Open 2R win

Carlos Alcaraz revealed the reason for his smooth victory in the second round of the 2025 Barcelona Open. Alcaraz has won the clay court tournament twice, securing his first title in 2022 by defeating Pablo Carreno Busta in the final, and successfully defended his title in 2023 by triumphing over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the championship match.

Alcaraz is the top seed at the ATP 500 clay court tournament and he began his campaign by defeating qualifier Ethan Quinn with a score of 6-2, 7-6(6) in the first round. He then faced qualifier Laslo Djere in the second round and triumphed over the Serb 6-2, 6-4 in just an hour and 11 minutes to advance to the quarterfinals. This marked Alcaraz's second victory over Djere in the two matches they have played on the ATP Tour.

During the post-match on-court interview following his win over Laslo Djere, Carlos Alcaraz shared that having a day off between his first and second round matches helped him win the match.

"Well, I stayed away from tennis. Sometimes I forget that the tournament can get quiet (hectic). There were no matches yesterday so that was really helpful for me," Alcaraz said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion revealed that during the off day he took a break from tennis by going shopping, which helped him relax and approach his match against Djere with "more energy."

"I went shopping, a great thing to turn off your mind a little bit. Obviously, in football, it was a tough night for us . Yeah, it was great to just get more energy in this match," he added

Before beginning his campaign at the 2025 Barcelona Open, Carlos Alcaraz competed at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the final to claim the title, his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title and 18th career ATP Tour title overall.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Alex de Minaur at the 2025 Barcelona Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Barcelona Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

After defeating Laslo Djere in the second round of the 2025 Barcelona Open, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

De Minaur is seeded fifth at the ATP 500 clay court event and he kicked off his campaign by defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. He then secured a victory over lucky loser Jacob Fearnley with a score of 6-1, 6-2 in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals where he will face Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur have met three times on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard emerging victorious in all three encounters. Their most recent clash was in the final of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open, where Alcaraz claimed a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory, securing his first title on indoor hardcourts and his 17th ATP Tour title overall.

The winner of the last eight match between Alcaraz and De Minaur will move on to face either third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or seventh seed Arthur Fils in the semifinals of the 2025 Barcelona Open.

