Carlos Alcaraz rocks Nike Mac Attack sneakers at US Open, John McEnroe sends his compliments to the Spaniard

Carlos Alcaraz donned Nike's Mac Attack sneakers, which were initially designed for John McEnroe, in his post-match interview after beating Alexander Zverev at the US Open. The American legend sent his compliments to the Spaniard for his choice of footwear.

The Mac Attack shoes were designed by Nike in 1984 and became famous as McEnroe's choice of sneakers during his time on the ATP Tour. The sneakers were recently re-released by Nike and worn by Alcaraz, who is a self-proclaimed sneaker-head, at the 2023 US Open.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the US Open semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over 12th seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. After the match, the Spaniard was seen wearing the Mac Attack sneakers during his on-court interview with John McEnroe's brother Patrick.

John McEnroe asked his brother to tell Alcaraz that he loved the sneakers.

“Patrick, make sure you tell Carlos I love the sneakers," the former World No. 1 said.

Patrick obliged and passed on his brother's message to Alcaraz.

"Carlos, my brother wants to tell you he loves your sneakers," Patrick McEnroe said.

Alcaraz replied:

“Thank you, it’s a good one, right?”

Carlos Alcaraz's win over Aleexander Zverev sees him tie the head-to-head between the two at 3-3. It was the Spaniard's first win over the German on hardcourts.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev in the US Open semifinals

Alcaraz at US Open 2023

After beating Alexander Zverev in the last-eight, Carlos Alcaraz will face third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the US Open. The Russian maintained his 100% win record in the last eight of the New York Major by beating his friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Alcaraz and Medvedev have faced each other twice already this season, in the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Wimbledon semifinals. The Spaniard won both matches in straight sets.

Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference that his game is well suited against someone like Medvedev, and that he would have to replicate his performances in Indian Wells and Wimbledon in order to come out on top.

"Well, last matches that I played against Daniil I played a tactical game played perfectly. You know, I did pretty well all the things that I had to do against him, so I think my game suits pretty well against that type of opponent, you know, like Daniil," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"So I gonna try to do the same things that I did, for example, in Indian Wells and in Wimbledon, and hopefully to get the win and play the same level that I played in that matches," he added.

The winner of the Alcaraz vs Medvedev clash will face either second seed Novak Djokovic or Ben Shelton in the US Open final.