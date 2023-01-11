Carlos Alcaraz roped in as the face of top brand's underwear campaign

Carlos Alcaraz has become the face of the luxury brand Calvin Klein's latest campaign — Calvins or nothing.

The Spaniard is one of the tennis world's newest sensations with the 2022 season being his breakthrough year. He won as many as five titles, including two Masters tournaments in Miami and Madrid.

However, his grandest moment came at the 2022 US Open, where he lifted his maiden Grand Slam trophy at the age of 19. He also became the youngest male player to be the World No. 1.

Following his success, especially after his triumph in New York in September, the youngster has been flooded with sponsorship deals. So far, his endorsements list includes Rolex, BMW, Nike, and Babolat.

Alcaraz was Forbes' tenth highest-paid tennis player in 2022, with his earnings amounting to nearly $11 million.

On Tuesday, Calvin Klein announced him as the new face of their campaign as they made public a number of his black and white studio portraits, clicked by fashion photographer Gray Sorrenti. A press release from the brand said:

“The powerful black and white visuals highlight Carlos’s strength and confidence and recall the innate sensuality the brand is known for."

In one of the promotional videos posted on the brand's social media pages, he reiterated the value of confidence.

“Confidence, for me, is to be yourself no matter what,” Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard also took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself from the shoot and stated that he had fun.

"This was fun! Calvins or nothing," he posted.

Carlos Alcaraz to play in the Argentina Open for the first time

Carlos Alcaraz during the 2022 Paris Masters

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to make his first appearance at the Argentina Open, an ATP 250 tournament that will be played from February 13-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The official social media handle of the tournament posted a video in which the World No. 1 can be seen expressing his excitement at the opportunity to play in South America.

"Hi everyone. Carlitos Alcaraz here. I wanted to let you know that I am going to play in the Argentina Open. The truth is that I was very excited to be able to go to Argentina to play there, so I hope you all are there and see you very soon," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Last week, the Spaniard shocked the tennis world when he announced his withdrawal from the first Grand Slam tournament of the year — the 2023 Australian Open. He suffered a leg injury during one of the practice sessions as he was preparing to return to the tour.

