World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz does not have a lot of experience on grass heading into the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. In fact, the Spaniard has admitted to not feeling entirely comfortable on a surface that is still relatively new to him.

And yet, Alcaraz will enter this year's Wimbledon Championships with an ATP 500 title on grass under his belt. Alcaraz grew in confidence and stature over the week at Queen's, emerging victorious from amid a field featuring players with far more experience on the surface.

In his tournament opener, Alcaraz faced a tough test against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, eventually emerging victorious with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) scoreline. For the rest of the week, the 20-year-old Spaniard didn't drop a single set on his way to the title.

Taking note of the same, former British no. 1 John Lloyd dubbed Carlos Alcaraz as an "animal". The Brit, who was married to tennis legend Chris Evert, said the Spaniard adapted remarkably well to the surface and played as if he had years of experience on it.

"The guy’s an animal, and after watching him at Queen’s he’s a genuine contender to win," John Lloyd said. "In the first round he was lucky to get through and I was thinking, boy he’s got a long way to go."

"But he just grew in the next three matches — it’s like he went from 10 years old to 25 in a week, in terms of learning to play on grass," he added.

"Carlos Alcaraz is dangerous and will be tough to beat" - John Lloyd

Carlos Alcaraz's triumph at Queen's helped him dislodge Novak Djokovic from the top spot in the ATP rankings. As a result, the Spaniard will be the top seed at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Speaking about Alcaraz's prospects at the grasscourt Major, Lloyd said the top seed will be dangerous and tough to beat for any opponent who comes up against him over the next fortnight

"Carlos Alcaraz’s been watching videos of current and former players on grass and you can see he’s just soaking it in, like a sponge," Llyod said. "If he does get to the final, which I think he will, he’ll have learned even more. He’s dangerous and will be tough to beat."

