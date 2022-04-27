Watch: Carlos Alcaraz's younger brother Jaime displays skills in IMG Future Stars

The future looks bright not just for the newly minted World No. 9 Carlos Alacaraz, but also for his younger brother, Jaime.

Alcaraz won just his third title of the season and fourth overall in Barcelona Sunday to break into the top-10. And while all eyes are on the eighteen-year-old Spaniard, whose precocious feats kept attracting comparisons with Rafael Nadal, another Alcaraz seems ready to share the spotlight.

Ten-year-old Jaime Alcaraz Garfia is among the handpicked 48 under-12 players who are slugging it out in the ongoing IMG Future Stars Invitational Tournament at the Tatoi Club in Greece.

A video posted by journalist Marcos Zugasti on Twitter gave fans a peek of how the younger Alcaraz fared on court as Jaime could be seen swinging forehands from the baseline of the clay court.

Jaime teamed up with his older brother Carlos in a friendly doubles after the World No. 9 faced off against Pole Hubert Hurkacz in an exhibition match that kickstarted the week-long invitational tournament yesterday.

In another video posted by Zugasti, Jaime could be seen inching forward as he traded shots with Hurkacz and the Pole's partner before winning on a forehand volley.

And though Jaime lost in his opener today to Davidov Teodor, 6-1, 6-0, his chances are still alive in the round robin format of the event. The 24 boys and 24 girls were divided into eight groups of three players each. The winners of each group will figure in a direct elimination to determine the tournament winner.

The final winners of the boys and girls division will each receive wildcard invitations to the Eddie Herr U-14.

Carlos also posted about the event on his Instagram account, sharing a photo with Hurkacz and another with Jaime.

"Fun day at @tatoiclub playing an exhibition match against @hubihurkacz in the best tournament under 12 of the World @imgfuturestars," Carlos Alcaraz wrote.

"One of this year's goals already fulfilled, it's time to set new challenges" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has his eyes set on his goals.

Carlos Alcaraz has been quickly ticking off his goals for 2022 as the Spaniard broke into the top-10 last Monday after besting compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, 6-3, 6-2, in the Barcelona final.

With one goal down, Alcaraz is ready to set new ones.

Top 10! One of this year's goals already fulfilled, it's time to set new challenges," wrote Carlos Alcaraz.

After taking his second title of the year in Miami earlier this month, Alcaraz bared that his initial goal was to end 2022 in the Top 15. He rose to No. 11 after the tournament.

And now, just three weeks later, he is up two spots to No. 9, cracking the Top 10 in similar fashion to idol Rafael Nadal.

Nadal also broke into the Top 10, rising from No. 11 to No. 7, on the same day, April 25, seventeen years ago. Nadal was also 18 years old at the time and had just won the Barcelona title against fellow Spaniard and now Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Alcaraz will next play in Madrid, set to begin on May 1.

