Carlos Alcaraz's brother Jaime achieves incredible career milestone at Rafael Nadal's Tennis Academy

Carlos Alcaraz's brother, Jaime, recently achieved a remarkable career milestone at Rafael Nadal's Tennis Academy. Jaime emerged as the finalist at the Rafa Nadal Tour in Seville.

Alcaraz has three brothers - the eldest being Alvaro, followed by Sergio and the youngest, Jaime. Jaime has been making waves in the youth tennis circuit, having won the the Rafa Nadal Tour in Madrid in 2023, a title previously won by his brother Carlos Alcaraz.

Most recently, Jaime Alcaraz finished as the finalist at the Seville heat of the Rafa Nadal Tour. His coach, Abenza Sanchez Ramon, took to social media to congratulate the 13-year-old on his achievement.

“Rafa Nadal Tour Sevilla Finalist. Congratulations Jaime!!!” Sanchez captioned his Instagram story.

Screen grab of Jaime Alcaraz's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

The Rafa Nadal Tour is played in eight cities across Spain, including Barcelona, Seville, Valldoreix, Gran Canaria, Valencia, Madrid, Gijon, and Mallorca. The tournament features young boys and girls competing in the under-12, under-14, and under-16 categories.

Carlos Alcaraz about his brother Jaime: “Yeah he plays well, he’s getting to a really good level”

Carlos Alcaraz pictured speaking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last year while speaking to the press, Carlos Alcaraz talked about his brother Jaime's tennis skills. He stated that Jaime plays tennis at a "really good level" but he went on to express his concern over the premature comparisons being made between them.

“Yeah he plays well, I’m not gonna lie. He’s getting to a really good level . But honestly there are a lot of people around, a lot of videos and accounts from social media that are saying that he’s going to be similar to his brother and I don’t really like that in that way,” Alcaraz said.

The former World No.1 then went on to say that people on social media needs to refrain from drawing parallels between them as it puts extra pressure on his younger brother.

“I just want all the people or all the social media to just leave him alone because he plays well but it’s not the best. So for me, I’m a little bit worried for the people who are around him during the tournament that they're gonna go to watch him because he’s my brother and then he'll probably put pressure on himself,” he continued.

Alcaraz shared that Jaime has a genuine passion for tennis, often spending his free time on the court honing his skills . He also expressed that one day he hopes to compete against Jaime on the professional tour.

“So, let’s see how he's gonna handle it. I’ll be there for him for sure. He loves tennis and every time he can, he goes to court, he asks my father to go court and hit some balls. For me that’s great, that he loves playing tennis and let’s see if he’s gonna get better and better and hopefully one year I'll play against him,” Carlos Alcaraz added.

Looking ahead, Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters which is set to take place from March 2 to March 16, 2025, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. He is doubles-defending champion, having secured the title in 2023 and 2024 by defeating Daniil Medvedev in both finals.

