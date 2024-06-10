Carlos Alcaraz's childhood photo of himself watching French Open in front of the Eiffel Tower goes viral after Spaniard's 2024 triumph

Carlos Alcaraz's childhood image went viral after he conquered the 2024 French Open on Sunday. The Spaniard clinched La Coupe des Mousquetaires as he defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in a brutal match that lasted four hours and 19 minutes.

The Spaniard later said in an interview with Eurosport that winning Roland Garros had been his dream since he was around five years old. The 21-year-old also said he was going to celebrate his triumph with his family and team.

"Yeah a little bit, it was a great journey, this last two weeks here since the first match until today," Alcaraz said. "This tournament that I have wanted to win since I was a little kid. I watched this tournament since I was five-six years old."

Trending

"Something great for me, a dream come true, and something I am going to enjoy for sure with my people," he added.

A photo of a young Carlos Alcaraz has been making the rounds of social media, where the young Spaniard can be seen enjoying a watch party of the French Open near the Eiffel Tower. The Spaniard seems to be enjoying the first round match between Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin at the 2015 French Open. This would make the Spaniard 12 years old in the photo.

The World No. 2 posted this image on X (formerly Twitter) beside an image of himself holding La Coupe des Mousquetaires as he wished his followers good morning. The post has gone viral, amassing more than 133,000 likes and almost 10,000 retweets within nine hours.

“Buenos días 👋🏻,” Alcaraz tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz reaches 5 million followers on Instagram, becomes 6th tennis player to achieve the feat

Carlos Alcaraz with the French Open trophy.

Carlos Alcaraz recently became the sixth tennis player to garner five million followers or more on Instagram. The Spaniard is a huge personality on the tour, liked by fans and his peers alike, and his popularity has reached new highs with his Roland Garros win.

The list is led by Rafael Nadal with 21.2 million followers, who is followed by Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic at 17.2 and 14.6 million followers respectively. Next up is Sania Mirza with 13.1 million and Roger Federer with 12.4 million to round off the list.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz will head to the grass swing next, where he will look to defend his Wimbledon title, following which he will return to Paris for the Olympics.