Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero makes concerning remark about coaching Spaniard in future

Carlos Alcaraz's long-time coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, made a stark admission about whether he will be in his ward's corner in the future. While the former World No. 1 admittedly wanted the 21-year-old to "be the best in tennis history," the latter's work ethic has left him conflicted.

Ferrero is one of the best male players to have come up on the ATP Tour in the 2000s. The 45-year-old won the 2003 French Open and spent eight weeks at the top-ranking position in singles. Since retiring from the sport in 2012, the Spaniard has spearheaded his academy in Alicante, Spain, and coached Alcaraz to four Major titles and a year-end World No. 1 finish in 2022.

Although Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz's partnership has gone from strength to strength since the latter showed up at the Ferrero Tennis Academy in 2018, there may be trouble ahead if the World No. 3's coach's comments from Netflix's recent docuseries "Carlos Alcaraz: My Way" are anything to go by.

Shot after Alcaraz's Wimbledon triumph last year, Ferrero told the Netflix crew about his aspirations of coaching the young Spaniard to greatness. However, he conceded in the same breath that the 21-year-old's lax attitude bothered him.

"I want him to be the best in history. But I'm not sure if I can take it, if I can keep going like this," Juan Carlos Ferrero told Netflix.

For those unaware, Carlos Alcaraz took a mini-vacation to Ibiza ahead of the grasscourt season last year - a decision that was largely criticized by his team. While he managed to defend his Wimbledon crown, his physiotherapist, Juanjo Moreno, and agent Alberto Molina echoed Juan Carlos Ferrero's sentiments in their comments during the docuseries.

"From a stricter standpoint I tell him, 'Carlos, now's not the time. You'll make a mistake. You're slipping up,'" Juanjo Moreno said.

With so many distractions, you're straying from the path to become the greatest in history," Molina said.

Carlos Alcaraz: "I'm 21, I want to make my own decisions"

During the above segment, Carlos Alcaraz maintained accountability for his failures, claiming that "people deciding for him" was not the ideal approach to ensuring success in his career.

"I'm 21, and right now, I want to make my own decisions. If i mess up, I want it to be on me. I don't want people deciding for me," Alcaraz told Netflix.

The World No. 3, meanwhile, has endured a tough season on the ATP Tour in 2025 due to his high standards. The Spaniard seemingly picked up an adductor injury in his campaign at the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Holger Rune in the final. The above issue ultimately forced his withdrawal from the Madrid Masters earlier this week.

