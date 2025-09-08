Carlos Alcaraz's coach reveals how he compromised himself and used Wimbledon heartbreak to Jannik Sinner for 'perfect' US Open revenge

Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, recently spoke in depth about the game plan that the Spaniard employed against Jannik Sinner in the 2025 US Open final on Sunday (September 7). By Ferrero's own admission, his ward was going for broke on virtually every shot. The tactic evidently worked so much that the former French Open titlist has lauded the performance as "perfect".

Alcaraz had his back against the wall coming into the men's singles title match at Flushing Meadows against Sinner, who was looking to successfully defend his 2024 US Open crown. Moreover, the Italian had also come out on top in the Wimbledon final nearly two months ago as he overcame a set deficit to defeat his archrival in four sets.

That said, Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero made plenty of amends with their preparation leading up to the final Grand Slam tournament of the year if the latter's comments to the ATP Tour are anything to go by. The 22-year-old was all over the baseline exchanges during the contest and made good use of his variety - two tactics that greatly impressed his coach.

"I think we prepared the match very good, watching some matches and seeing the specific details we had to play. Carlos did 100 per cent [of what he needed to]. It's easy to say and very difficult to do it,” Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero told ATP's official website. "The performance today was perfect. I think he compromised [with] himself to go for the match all the time, tried to put pressure on the rival sooner than Jannik. I think it's one of the keys."

"I think these guys hit the ball, both of them, very, very fast, and I think who hits first takes the advantage on points. Carlos has maybe more variety [in] his game, and he can do more, like slice, go to the net, and do more things than maybe Jannik. I would say that the match was perfect for Carlos. And the performance was unbelievable."

The 45-year-old, who has worked with Alcaraz since 2015, reiterated his praise while singling out the massive improvements that the Spaniard has made on serve.

Juan Carlos Ferrero names Carlos Alcaraz's serve as a 'key weapon'

Carlos Alcaraz prepares to serve against Jannik Sinner at US Open | Image Source: Getty

During the US Open men's singles final on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz thundered down 10 aces and won a whopping 84% of his first-serve points against Jannik Sinner. In his comments to ATP, Juan Carlos Ferrero maintained that the six-time Major winner's serve was instrumental to his title runs in Cincinnati and New York.

"I think in this moment it's maybe the moment that he has more improvement in his serve, and it's been very useful on the court, and in important moments he's using it a lot," Ferrero said (via the aforementioned source). "During all Cincinnati and also during all US Open, I think the serve is one of the keys to win the tournaments, for sure.”

By virtue of his North American hardcourt success, the 22-year-old was able to snatch the World No. 1 position from his older rival. Currently, he is ruling the roost in the ATP singles rankings with 11,540 points to his name.

