Carlos Alcaraz's little brother Jaime finishes as runner-up at the Rafa Nadal Tour

Carlos Alcaraz's younger brother Jaime recently finished as the runner-up at the Rafa Nadal Tour Masters event in Mallorca.

Jaime Alcaraz, 12, had a great campaign at the under-12 tournament at the Rafa Nadal Academy. Although the young Spaniard was routed 6-0, 6-1 by Russia's Stefan Shangichev, he can take pride in his recent consistency across multiple Rafa Nadal Tour junior events.

Jaime later posted on Instagram to express his happiness at the result, posting not only his but every participant's picture. He wrote:

"Finalist of Masters event at Rafa Nadal Tour"

Earlier this year, he also reigned victorious at the U-12 event in Madrid, beating compatriot Beltrán Serrano 6-1, 1-6, [10-1], joining Carlos Alcaraz as one of the few juniors to win the title at the Club Internacional de Tenis Monte del Pilar.

For the uninitiated, Rafael Nadal and his team first launched the annual tour in 2014. The juniors event focuses on sports and education in Spain, combining the competitive aspect of tournaments with fun educational activities for kids. The tour is held annually and includes U-12, U-14, and U-16 categories in both boy's and girl's singles.

Carlos Alcaraz has had a great season on the ATP tour in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz plays a drop shot at the Queen's Club Championships

While Jaime Alcaraz continues to monopolize the junior circuit in Spain, his older brother has taken the reins of the ATP tour. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a career-best season in 2023, accumulating a 63-10 win/loss record thus far.

The highlights of his year include beating Novak Djokovic in a five-set championship match at Wimbledon and winning two ATP 1000 titles in Indian Wells and Madrid. During this time, he has also picked up three more titles at the Barcelona Open, the Queen's Club Championships and the Argentina Open.

Having said that, Alcaraz seems to have slowed down considerably since his second-career Major triumph at Wimbledon. The Spaniard played a lot of matches during the European clay court swing and the grass court season, which came back to haunt him during the North American summer hard court swing.

He suffered tough losses at both Masters-level events in Toronto and Cincinnati and looked physically deflated during his semifinal loss to Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open.

Moreover, the World No. 2 has dropped three of his last matches on the ATP tour. The 20-year-old also withdrew from the 500-level event in Basel due to a left foot injury and muscle fatigue in his lower back. He is now in a race against time to be fit for his debut at the ATP Finals next week.

