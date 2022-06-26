Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 1

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz comes to Wimbledon on the back of a quarter-final defeat at the French Open to World No. 2 Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard has been preparing for the grasscourt Major by playing at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz I need to improve and I'll give 100% to do it! 🤜🏻🤛🏻 We're still working hard!I need to improve and I'll give 100% to do it! 🤜🏻🤛🏻 We're still working hard! 🌱 I need to improve and I'll give 100% to do it! 🤜🏻🤛🏻 https://t.co/u1WLuWV723

Alcaraz will square off against Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round at Wimbledon. Struff has struggled for form this season, managing just two victories in his last 13 matches. One of those came against Marcos Giron in the first round of the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

However, Struff has been competitive, with eight out of the 13 matches going the distance. He was unlucky to lose in two absorbing tie-breaks against Lorenzo Sonego in the second round at Stuttgart and fell to Ilya Ivashka at the Halle Open despite winning the first set.

Struff will be eager to snap his losing streak against Alcaraz.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing ?

The World No. 7 will compete at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club. This will be his first competitive match on grass this season.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against ?

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round at Wimbledon.

Struff started the season with wins over Dan Evans and John Isner at the ATP Cup, but has since failed to register back-to-back victories in any of his last nine tournaments.

The positive he can take going into this fixture is that he leads the Spaniard 1-0 in their head-to-head, ousting him in straight sets at the 2021 French Open.

Struff doesn't have a great record on grass, but has defeated the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Taylor Fritz and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the past.

The German has reached the third round at Wimbledon twice in his career and has had sufficient game-time on the surface in the build-up to the British Major.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff match schedule

The first-round clash between Alcaraz and Struff will be the fifth match on Court No. 1 on Monday, June 27.

Match Timing: Approx. 1 pm local time / 9 am ET / 6:30 pm IST

Date: June 27, 2022.

Carlos Alacaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Alcaraz take on Struff live on their respective channels and sites :-

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far