Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 3

Teen phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz will continue his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title when he takes on Oscar Otte in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, July 1.

Alcaraz was pushed to the limits by Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round, sneaking past the German in a five-set thriller. He put up a much better performance against Tallon Griekspoor in the second round. The Spaniard secured a break of serve in the ninth game of the opening set, following which he easily served it out to bag it.

Neither player got a whiff of a break point in the second set. In the ensuing tiebreak, Alcaraz was simplay flawless. He won seven points in a row to clinch another set. The teenager went up a break to lead 2-0 in the third set, but immediately squandered that advantage as Griekspoor broke back.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz I love , I love playing on grass and I love the support from the fans! 🫶🏻 VAMOS! INTO THE THIRD ROUND FOR THE FIRST TIME HERE! 🤩 Played better today!I love @Wimbledon , I love playing on grassand I love the support from the fans! 🫶🏻 VAMOS! INTO THE THIRD ROUND FOR THE FIRST TIME HERE! 🤩 Played better today! 💯 I love @Wimbledon 💜, I love playing on grass 🌱 and I love the support from the fans! 🫶🏻 VAMOS! https://t.co/3xOr9qyNoq

Alcaraz got another break in the sixth game, and this time he didn't give up his lead until the end, winning 6-4, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Alcaraz is currently competing at Wimbledon, the season's third and only Grand Slam to be played on grass. In his debut appearance last year, the teenager made it to the second round. He has already bettered that result by reaching the third round this time.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?

Oscar Otte at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Alcaraz is up against 32nd seed Oscar Otte. The German defeated compatriot Peter Gojowczyk 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. His passage to the third round was rather easy, as his second-round opponent, Christian Harrison, retired midway through the first set.

Otte has now reached the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career. He's had a pretty good grass season so far, reaching the semifinals in Stuttgart and Halle prior to competing at the All England Club. Considering the German's form, he could certainly put up a fight against Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte match schedule

Alcaraz and Otte will play their third match on Court 1 on Friday, July 1.

Match Timing: Approx 4 pm local time / 5 pm CET / 11 am ET / 8:30 pm IST.

Date: July 1, 2022.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Watson vs Juvan

Kerber vs Mertens

Otte vs Alcaraz



#Wimbledon FRIDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (NO.1 COURT, FROM 13.00 BST)Watson vs JuvanKerber vs MertensOtte vs Alcaraz FRIDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (NO.1 COURT, FROM 13.00 BST)Watson vs JuvanKerber vs MertensOtte vs Alcaraz#Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites :-

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports and Hotstar

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

Netherlands: Eurosport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Poland: Polsat

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

