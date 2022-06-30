Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 3

Teen phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz will continue his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title when he takes on Oscar Otte in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, July 1.
Alcaraz was pushed to the limits by Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round, sneaking past the German in a five-set thriller. He put up a much better performance against Tallon Griekspoor in the second round. The Spaniard secured a break of serve in the ninth game of the opening set, following which he easily served it out to bag it.
Neither player got a whiff of a break point in the second set. In the ensuing tiebreak, Alcaraz was simplay flawless. He won seven points in a row to clinch another set. The teenager went up a break to lead 2-0 in the third set, but immediately squandered that advantage as Griekspoor broke back.
Alcaraz got another break in the sixth game, and this time he didn't give up his lead until the end, winning 6-4, 7-6 (0), 6-3.
Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?
Alcaraz is currently competing at Wimbledon, the season's third and only Grand Slam to be played on grass. In his debut appearance last year, the teenager made it to the second round. He has already bettered that result by reaching the third round this time.
Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?
Alcaraz is up against 32nd seed Oscar Otte. The German defeated compatriot Peter Gojowczyk 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. His passage to the third round was rather easy, as his second-round opponent, Christian Harrison, retired midway through the first set.
Otte has now reached the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career. He's had a pretty good grass season so far, reaching the semifinals in Stuttgart and Halle prior to competing at the All England Club. Considering the German's form, he could certainly put up a fight against Alcaraz.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte match schedule
Alcaraz and Otte will play their third match on Court 1 on Friday, July 1.
Match Timing: Approx 4 pm local time / 5 pm CET / 11 am ET / 8:30 pm IST.
Date: July 1, 2022.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Oscar Otte streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites :-
Australia: Channel Nine
Canada: TSN
France: beIN Sports
Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF
India: Star Sports and Hotstar
Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis
Japan: NHK & WOWOW
Netherlands: Eurosport
New Zealand: Sky NZ
Poland: Polsat
Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub
Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+
UK: BBC & Eurosport
USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel