Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Australian Open 2024, QF

Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time in his career, where he will face sixth seed Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard got the better of Miomir Kecmanovic by a straightforward scoreline of 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 on Monday (January 22).

The World No. 2 played the best match of his Melbourne campaign on Monday. The 20-year-old won 83% of his first-serve points and didn't face a single break point on his serve. He has had a relatively easy time Down Under, having dropped just one set en route to the last eight.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Carlos Alcaraz is currently playing at the 2024 Australian Open, where he has made three appearances to date. The Spaniard had crashed out of the tournament before the fourth round in 2022 and 2023.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?

Alexander Zverev retrieves a ball during his Round-of-16 match in Melbourne

The second seed will face familiar foe Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open. Zverev, on his part, has had a tough campaign in Melbourne, having been pushed to five sets in two of his four matches thus far.

Zverev leads Alcaraz by a close margin of 4-3 in their head-to-head meetings. While the German won their most recent encounter at last year's ATP Finals, the Spaniard beat him comfortably in their last Majors clash, which came at the 2023 US Open.

Interestingly, Zverev came out on top of their quarterfinal clash at the 2021 French Open. Having said that, Alcaraz was still finding his way on the ATP Tour as a top player and was yet to win a Major title back then.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev match schedule

The last-eight match between the two players will take place on Wednesday, January 24.

Date: January 24, 2024

Time: TBD

