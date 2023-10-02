Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | China Open, SF

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on sixth seed Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the China Open. The Spaniard booked his place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament with wins over Yannick Hanfmann and Lorenzo Musetti.

Here, he faced Casper Ruud and won the first set 6-4 before dominating the second to take it 6-2 and reach the semifinals, where Jannik Sinner will be his opponent. The Italian sealed his spot in the final four with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

Either Alcaraz or Sinner will take on either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev in the China Open final.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Alcaraz is currently competing at the China Open in what is his very first appearance at the ATP 500 event. The Spaniard has had a pretty good debut so far in Beijing, winning all three of his matches in straight sets.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?

Jannik Sinner is the Spaniard's opponent in the semifinals of the China Open. The Italian has produced some impressive performances so far this season, winning 47 out of 60 matches with two titles to his name. The Italian won the biggest title of his career at the Canadian Open, his first at the Masters 1000 level.

Alcaraz and Sinner have faced one another six times previously, with their head-to-head currently tied at 3-3. They have met twice this season, with the Spaniard winning in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells while the Italian triumphed in the final four of the Miami Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

The semifinal between Alcaraz and Sinner will be the fourth match to take place on the Diamond Court on October 3, 2023.

Timing: Approx 7:30 pm local time, 7:30 am ET, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the action at the China Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The semifinal match between Alcaraz and Sinner will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: The World No. 2's fixture against Jannik Sinner will be shown on Amazon Prime Video for fans residing in the United Kingdom.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match between Alcaraz and Sinner live on TSN.

Australia: The fixture between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.