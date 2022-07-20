Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Hamburg European Open 2022, Round of 16

World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz will aim for a quarterfinal spot at the Hamburg European Open when he takes on 43rd-ranked Filip Krajinovic on Thursday.

This is the 19-year-old's first tournament since bowing out to Jannik Sinner in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The French Open quarterfinalist's first appearance in Hamburg on Tuesday didn't prove to be an easy one. Alcaraz, the top seed in this ATP 500 tournament, survived a scare before completing a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over German wildcard Nicola Kuhn.

The Spaniard will look to improve on his performance in the next round as he continues his quest for a fifth title in what has been a stellar season so far.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Carlos Alcaraz is making his debut this week at the Hamburg European Open, one of the oldest tournaments on the circuit. Established in 1892, the outdoor claycourt event has been a favorite among the top stars.

From 2000 to 2008, the Hamburg tournament had the status of an ATP Masters 1000 event and used to be held in the lead-up to the French Open. Since 2009, it has been downgraded to an ATP 500 event and moved to July.

Hamburg counts tennis superstars Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, and Gustavo Kuerten among its winners.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?

Filip Krajinovic in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Filip Krajinovic hails from Sombor, Serbia. The 30-year-old is yet to win a title on the ATP tour and has a career-high ranking of World No. 26, which he achieved in 2018.

His best performance so far remains finishing as the runner-up to Jack Sock at the 2017 Paris Masters. The Serb reached four other finals on the tour after that, the last two of which came in Hamburg in 2021 and at Queen's Club this year.

He has compiled a 17-13 win-loss record for the season coming into Hamburg. He added another win to his tally by upsetting Sebastian Baez 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (6) in the first round.

Krajinovic needs to quickly recover from that marathon match and be ready to face Carlos Alcaraz. He notably lost to the Spaniard in their only meeting so far at Umag last year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Filip Krajinovic match schedule

Alcaraz and Krajinovic are scheduled to play on Center Court not before 6 pm local time on Thursday, July 21.

Match Timing: Not before 6 pm local time / 4 pm GMT / 12 noon ET / 9.30 pm IST.

Date: July 21, 2022.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Filip Krajinovic streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Alcaraz take on Krajinovic live on these respective channels and sites :-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be telecast on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Germany - The host country will show matches on Sky Deutschland & Servus TV.

Australia - Australian fans can catch all the action on beIN Sports.

India - Fans in India can tune into Tennis TV for all the Hamburg action.

