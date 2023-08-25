Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | US Open 2023, R1

Carlos Alcaraz will be hopeful of defending his 2022 US Open title this year. The Spaniard is set to kick off his campaign against Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the first round on Monday, August 28.

Alcaraz will likely be well-rested from his arduous Cincinnati Open campaign last week. The 20-year-old played three-set thrillers in all five of his matches at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. He was able to win the first four against quality opposition, but eventually fell at the final hurdle against Novak Djokovic.

With revenge on his mind, Alcaraz heads to Flushing Meadows as one of the joint favorites for the title along with Djokovic, who is projected to face him in the championship match.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open men's singles title

Carlos Alcaraz will be competing at the 2023 US Open, which is the last Major tournament on the tennis calendar. Held on the outdoor hardcourts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows since 1978, it has had a relatively greater number of surprise winners in the modern era compared to the other three Grand Slam events.

The upcoming US Open 2023 is the 143rd edition of this prestigious tournament in New York City.

Carlos Alcaraz won the New York Slam in historical fashion last year, winning three back-to-back five-set matches en route to lifting the trophy. With his title victory, he also ascended to the World No. 1 spot in the men's rankings.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?

Dominik Koepfer's best result at a Major tournament came at the 2019 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz's first-round opponent, Dominik Koepfer, is a 29-year-old from Germany with an ATP ranking of 78. Koepfer is yet to win a title on the tour but has done some serious damage at the US Open in the past.

The German's best Grand Slam result came at Flushing Meadows in 2019, when he beat players like Nikoloz Basilashvili and Reilly Opelka en route to the second week of the tournament. Koepfer lost to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev in four sets in the fourth round.

He subsequently cracked the top 50 of the men's rankings in 2021 but endured an unsuccessful period on the ATP tour for more than two years before his resurgence at the ATP 250 event in Los Cabos earlier this month.

The German lost to fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the semifinals at Los Cabos after having defeated his first three opponents in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer match schedule

The two players will take the court on Monday. It is unclear which court they will play, though, since the Order-of-Play for the first two days is not out yet.

Date: August 28, 2023.

Time: TBA.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch matches live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can enjoy all the action live on Sony Sports.