Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Wimbledon 2023, R1

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The 20-year-old Spaniard opens his campaign at the grasscourt Major next week as he looks to add to his maiden Grand Slam singles title won at the US Open last year.

Alcaraz arrives in good form at SW19, winning his first title on grass at Queen's last week to improve his season record to an impressive 40-4. He's only one behind season wins leader Daniil Medvedev and level with the Russian with five titles in 2023.

So, without further ado, let's get to where Alcaraz is playing next, his next opponent, match schedule, and TV and live streaming options.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Carlos Alcaraz will be in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships next week, coming off a semifinal run at Roland Garros last month, losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

This will be his third appearance at the grasscourt Major, having made the second round on his debut in 2021 and the fourth round last year.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?

Alcaraz opens his quest for a maiden Wimbledon title against French wildcard Jeremy Chardy.

Ranked 534th in the world, the Frenchman has won only once in four matches this season. That lone win came at the Australian Open at the start of the year. Chardy made the second round last year at Wimbledon, where he has a 12-13 record.

Alcaraz is meeting Chardy for the first time, so the pair's head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jeremy Chardy match schedule

The Wimbledon 2023 first-round matchup between Alcaraz and Chardy will be played on Tuesday.

Date: July 4, 2023

Match timing: Will be updated when the order of play is announced for the day

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jeremy Chardy streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from Wimbledon live on the following channels and websites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Africa - Canal Plus International

Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat

Australia - Nine Network

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +

Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

