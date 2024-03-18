Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Top seed's schedule at Miami Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his bid for the rare ‘Sunshine Double’ when she steps out on court for his second-round contest at the Miami Open later this week.

The Spaniard picked up a second consecutive Indian Wells trophy after triumphing over Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash 7-6 (5), 6-1. Prior to that, he ended Jannik Sinner’s 16-match win streak in the semifinals.

With a first title under his belt since Wimbledon last year, Alcaraz will now be able to play with even more freedom in Miami, where he is top seed.

With no Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal to worry about, the main opposition that the top seed faces comes from Sinner once again. Medvedev, the other big name in the draw, is notably all the way across in the bottom half of the draw.

Carlos Alcaraz's next match

Carlos Alcaraz received a bye in the opening round. The recently crowned Indian Wells champion will thus open his 2024 Miami Open campaign with a second-round encounter against either Alexander Vukic or Roberto Carballes Baena.

The first projected seed that the Spaniard may square off against is Borna Coric in the third round.

Carlos Alcaraz's schedule for MIami Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed at this year's tournament, has been given a bye in the opening round.

Here are the possible dates for the defending champion and second seed's matches throughout the tournament:

R1 - Bye

Friday/Saturday, March 22/23 - R2 vs Alexander Vukic (Projected)

Sunday/Monday, March 24/25 - R3 vs Borna Coric (Projected)

Tuesday, March 26 - R4 vs Ben Shelton (Projected)

Wednesday, March 27 - QF vs Hubert Hurkacz (Projected)

Friday, March 29 - SF vs Alexander Zverev (Projected)

Sunday, March 31 - F vs Jannik Sinner (Projected)

ATP channel and live streaming details for Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz is fresh off a title win in Indian Wells.

The matches for the men's event will be broadcast on the following channels across the world:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - The Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.