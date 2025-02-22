Carlos Alcaraz’s Next Tournament: All you need to know about Spaniard's schedule after Qatar Open heartbreak

Carlos Alcaraz's 2025 season shifts to the United States after a surprising quarterfinal exit at the Qatar Open. The Spaniard will next compete at the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, starting March 3.

World No. 3 Alcaraz began his season with a strong run at the 2025 Australian Open. He overcame Alexander Shevchenko, Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges, and 15th seed Jack Draper to reach the quarterfinals. However, the Spaniard fell short against Novak Djokovic, who battled resiliently to secure a four-set victory.

Alcaraz then turned his attention to the ABN AMRO Open, an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. He dominated from the outset, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp, Andrea Vavassori, compatriot Pedro Martinez, Hubert Hurkacz, and ultimately Alex de Minaur in the final to claim his 17th singles title.

The four-time Major champion was also among the favorites at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, another ATP 500 event in Doha. He defeated Marin Cilic and Luca Nardi in the first two rounds to secure a quarterfinal spot. Alcaraz started strong against Jiri Lehecka, taking the first set 6-3, but the Czech responded in kind, leveling the match with a 6-3 second set.

The Spaniard held a 4-2 lead in the final set and had a break point to widen the gap and edge closer to victory. However, Lehecka saved it, held serve, and then won three consecutive games to seal the win.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard now shifts his focus to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, entering as a two-time defending champion. He will then compete at the Masters 1000 event in Miami, starting on March 17.

"Honestly I don't know what I could have done better": Carlos Alcaraz after his Qatar Open QF exit

Carlos Alcaraz at ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Quarterfinal - Image Source: Getty

After his quarterfinal loss to Jiri Lehecka at the Qatar Open, Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his performance. Unsure of what he could have done better beyond a few serves and points, he acknowledged the tough loss and credited Lehecka’s resilience.

"I've talked with my team, with my coach, and honestly I don't know what I could have done better. Probably a few serves, a few points that probably I didn't play a good point. Honestly, I don't know. It was kind of a difficult feelings, I guess. I mean, I have to give credit to him as well, because when he was down, especially in the third set, he didn't give up," he said in the post-match press conference (via ATP Tour).

Alcaraz holds a solid 11-2 record this season, with his only two losses coming against Novak Djokovic and Lehecka. The World No. 3 will aim for his second title of the year in Indian Wells.

