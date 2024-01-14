Carlos Alcaraz's outfit for Australian Open 2024 revealed

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will be sporting a sleeveless Nike design on the court at the 2024 Australian Open.

As per Tennis Insider, the two-time Grand Slam winner will wear a lime yellow sleeveless jersey with a hint of green around the collar. The outfit is expected to be complete with Dry-Fit white Nike shorts.

It is also likely that Alcaraz will be paring the outfit with his new custom Nike shoes. Fans will be curious to see if he opts for something other than his usual preference for the Nike Air Zoom series.

The Spaniard has been associated with American sporting giants since 2015 and signed a $1m deal in 2020, which runs until 2025. The latest 'Nike Men's Melbourne Slam Alcaraz Sleeveless' will also be available for purchase for fans.

Alcaraz opted for an elastic sleeveless white shirt at the 2023 US Open as well. When asked about his new look at a press conference, he said that fellow countryman and tennis legend Rafael Nadal was the inspiration behind it. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is known to have popularized the sleeveless look in the sport over the years.

"Honestly, when I wear the sleeves, I was thinking about Rafa when he wear that. He won that US Open, right?" Carlos Alcaraz said.

Apart from Nike, the 20-year-old has also been associated with premium brands such as Rolex, Louis Vuitton, BMW Spain, Calvin Klein, Babolat, ISDIN, and El Pozo. He is often spotted promoting the latest collection of watches, jeans, or unique bags on his social media.

Seeded second at the event, Alcaraz will enter the Australian Open on the back of an early exit at the 2023 Paris Masters and a semifinal finish at the ATP Finals in Turin. The youngster hasn't been at his usual best lately, but he will be hoping to tighten the screws in Melbourne and achieve a strong result.

Carlos Alcaraz one of the favorites to win the 2024 Australian Open

2024 Australian Open: Previews: Carlos Alcaraz

Former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is one of the favorites to capture the crown at the Australian Open.

The Spaniard chalked up an ordinary third round exit in 2022 at the event and was forced to withdraw in 2023 due to injury. He is gearing up to make his third appearance in Melbourne and will face veteran Richard Gaquet in the first round.

This time around, Alcaraz will be eager to make a deep run and bring his A-game to the fore. He will need to navigate past fierce competitors, such as Alexander Zverev, Tommy Paul, Dan Evans, and Alexander Bublik, who are all present in his side of the draw.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be the defending champion and will be vying for a record 11th title at the Australian Open. Alcaraz, meanwhile, was the only player to outfox him in a Major tournament last year, doing so in the Wimbledon final.