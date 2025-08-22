  • home icon
Carlos Alcaraz's US Open 1R opponent Reilly Opelka has 5-word reaction to Frances Tiafoe revealing his electric New York outfit

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 22, 2025 04:38 GMT
Reilly Opelka, who'll face 2025 French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the first round at Flushing Meadows, recently commented on Frances Tiafoe's outfit for the 2025 US Open. The American tennis pro has collaborated with Lululemon to come up with an all-red outfit.

On Thursday, Tiafoe talked about his new outfit via a clip posted on Instagram, where he unboxed the outfit and other gear he received from the lifestyle brand. Tiafoe opened the box, first revealing the bold new red-and-black striped shorts and t-shirt, complemented with a signature red headband and red armbands as well.

"I just got my Lululemon kit, and I can't wait to see it. Lulufo 2025 U.S. Open, Tigerfo, time to hunt down some unfinished business at my home slam," Tiafoe said in the video. "We custom-crafted this fit to match your energy at this moment perfectly, because the whole world is about to hear you roar from New York. All love, the Lululemon fam.
"Let's check out the tee, oh boy, okay, that's what we're working with, all right... It's gonna be super fire. I can't wait to get out there in that all-red-everything with the headband, it's gonna be truly amazing. Coming out to rock Lululemon for the first time at the U.S. Open, I can't wait. I can't wait to get out there and put on a show not only for me but for the brand. Let's get it, baby."
Under the comments section, Reilly Opelka had a five-word reaction to Tiafoe's outfit. He wrote:

"Need the foe headband baddddd"
Frances Tiafoe and Reilly Opelka will now both look forward to their respective singles draws at the US Open. While Opelka is set to play Carlos Alcaraz in the first round, Tiafoe will play against Yoshihito Nishioka.

How did Frances Tiafoe and Reilly Opelka perform in the US Open mixed doubles?

Frances Tiafoe paired with Madison Keys in a fast-tracked format in the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event. The pair was eliminated in the first round against the third-seeded duo of Iga Świątek and Casper Ruud, losing 4-1, 4-2.

Meanwhile, Reilly Opelka paired up with legendary tennis player and 45-year-old Venus Williams. They were also defeated in their first match, losing 4-2, 5-4(4) to the experienced duo of Karolína Muchová and Andrey Rublev.

It remains to be seen if Frances Tiafoe and Reilly Opelka are able to get past their first-round singles matchups.

