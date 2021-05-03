Carlos Alcaraz says facing Rafael Nadal is a "birthday gift" and "a dream come true"

Carlos Alcaraz registered a crushing 6-4, 6-0 victory over Adrian Mannarino on Monday to set up a second round clash against his idol Rafael Nadal in the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open.

Alcaraz will square off against Nadal on 5 May (Wednesday), which incidentally also happens to be his 18th birthday. As such, the teenager likened his clash against the Mallorcan as a 'birthday gift' during his post-match press conference.

"I don't even know how to describe the feeling of facing him," Carlos Alcaraz said. "I will never forget this birthday gift of facing Rafa."

The teenager revealed that facing Rafael Nadal is a 'dream come true' for him. However, Alcaraz asserted that he will try his best not to let the occasion get the better of him.

"I will try not to give the importance of the game or with whom I am going to play and I will try to enjoy myself," the teenager continued. "For me, playing with Nadal is going to be a dream come true."

Carlos Alcaraz says he wanted to play against Rafael Nadal since he was a kid

Carlos Alcaraz spoke about his admiration towards Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest winner of a match in the 19-year history of the Mutua Madrid Open on Monday. To put the age gap between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in perspective, the soon-to-be 35-year-old had already played seven tour-level matches by the time Alcaraz was born in 2003.

As such, Alcaraz received plenty of chances to watch and idolize his countryman during his formative years. During his post-match interview, the teenager revealed that he had wanted to face Rafael Nadal right from his childhood days and marked the upcoming encounter as a 'really special match.'

"Since I was a kid, I wished to play against Rafa, and now I will be able to play here in the center court of La Caja Magica in Madrid," Alcaraz continued. "For me, it's a really special match."

Carlos Alcaraz also spoke about his experience of playing on Court Manolo Santana for the first time in his career when he took on Adrian Mannarino. He admitted that the occasion got the better of him initially but he eventually found himself at ease, with some encouragement from the fans.

"This for me is new, playing on the center court of the Caja Mágica," Alcaraz continued. "I have never played on such a big court. I entered a little nervous, but the public has encouraged me and helped me to climb up. I have done quite well, and I have been very comfortable on the court."

Rafael Nadal's next opponent believes that playing in La Caja Magica is 'super special' since it is a tournament he has close associations with from his childhood.

"Playing here is super special," Alcaraz added. "It is a tournament that I have come to see since I was little, and now I was in front of all the people."